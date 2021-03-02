NHL News: Stars, Blues, Oilers, Wild, Golden Knights, Penguins, and Flyers

Player signings

NHL.com: The Dallas Stars have signed their 2020 first-round pick Mavrik Bourque to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed their 2019 third-round pick Colten Ellis to a three-year entry-level deal with an $851,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1 – $750,000 base, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP Bonus

Yr 2 – $750,000 base, $92,500 signing bonus, 82,500 GP Bonus

Yr 3 – $775,000 base, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus

Oilers claim Stalock off waivers from the Wild

Sarah McLellan: The Edmonton Oilers claimed Alex Stalock off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

Elliotte Friedman: Stalock will be reporting to the Oilers.

Michael Russo: “South St. Paul native won a career-high 20 wins last season; 37-30-11, .908 SV%, 2.77 GA, 5 SO in 4 years with his hometown Wild. MN gets 467K of freed cap space … and a $3,375 waiver-claim check from EDM”

Puck Pedia: Stalock will satisfy the Oilers goaltender expansion exposure requirement. While he is in quarantine, he won’t count against the Oilers 23 roster limit. The Oilers have $2.6 million in LTIR pool remaining.

Puck Pedia: After losing Stalock to waivers, the Wild now have $1.1 million in projected salary cap space. That would equate to a $1.8 million annual salary cap hit (as of yesterday) or a $4.6 million salary cap hit at the April 12th trade deadline.

Fans in the stands

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights had fans in the stands for the first time this season last night at 15 percent capacity.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins president David Morehouse confirms that having 2,800 fans (15 percent capacity) in the stands won’t cover the costs of all the COVID upgrades but they are going forward with it anyways.

Know of at least one NHL owner who didn’t want to have a limited amount of fans in the stands because of money reasons.

Sam Carchidi: Have been told that the Philadelphia Flyers will have 15 percent capacity. The city needs to approve that.

Stephen Whyno: Believe teams that already have, or are planning to have fans in the stands is up to 16: Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blues Jackets, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have submitted a proposal to have fans attend games in the upcoming months. No decision has been made and they are being cautious about it.

From Alberta Health assistant Director Christa Jubinville: