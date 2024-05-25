NHL News: Stars, Oilers, Hurricanes, Jets, Canucks, Blackhawks, and Islanders

Roope Hintz a possibility for tonight

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Roope Hintz skated yesterday and is a possibility for Game 2 tonight.

Adam Henrique could be an option for Game 2

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that he’s thinking of putting forward Adam Henrique into the lineup. Knoblauch said that Henrique is at 98%.

Don Waddell leaves the Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes: Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell resigned from both positions.

The Hurricanes have named Eric Tulsky as interim GM.

Pierre LeBrun: “… Waddell’s contract is expiring and he’s made the decision to move on after 10 years in Carolina. We’ll see what transpires in Columbus where there’s other candidates in play as well. But my sense is Waddell is at peace either way that it was time to move on.”

The Winnipeg Jets name Scott Arniel their head coach

Darren Dreger: The Winnipeg Jets have named Scott Arniel their next head coach.

Arniel was the front-runner from the start. They interviewed several top candidates.

The Vancouver Canucks name a new AHL coach

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks announced that Manny Malhotra has been hired to be the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

Mark Masters: Malhotra: “Being able to return to the #Canucks organization is an incredible opportunity for both me & my family … I would like to thank the Leafs as well for providing me the opportunity to work with them the past four years”

The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders trade some draft picks

New York Islanders: The Islanders trade their 2024 first-round pick (#18) and a second-round pick (#50) to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2024 first-round pick (#20 – TB), and two second-round picks (#54 – LA and #61 – VAN).

Adam Kimelman: “Gives the Blackhawks 2 steps closer to the front if another team sees a player they really like. No. 18 holds a bit more value than No. 20. Or, if they want to use that pick to acquire a current player prior to the draft, it’s the same situation. So lots of options for CHI here.”

Chris Peters: “A little surprising to see a trade up this early, but at the same time the cost to move up wasn’t terribly high to give yourself some better options. What intrigues me is what (if anything) this might forecast for what Chicago does at No. 2 OR if another trade could be afoot.”

Arpon Basu: “This is interesting so far out from the draft. Normally deals like this happen on the draft floor. Makes you wonder if this is related to another trade.”

Stefen Rosner: “Have to think there’s something more to this.

Using PuckPedia Perri Pick Value Calc, #Blackhawks gave up 0.631 less draft value than #Isles. How much more value? Using the Find Fair Trade button, we get that for this to be an even trade, #Blackhawks should have also given 5th round Pick (#136).https://t.co/Qspz0nAB4G https://t.co/9fpcaUYWgY pic.twitter.com/YimMQKXONP — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) May 24, 2024