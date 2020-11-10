NHL News: Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and the Florida Panthers

Stars sign Hintz for three years

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed 23-year old forward Roope Hintz to a three-year contract worth $9.45 million – a $3.15 million salary cap hit.

Matthew DeFranks: At the end of Hintz’s deal he will still be a restricted free agent. He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $3.78 million.

2020-21: $2 million

2021-22: $3 million

2022-23: $4.45 million

Jets sign their 2020 first-round pick

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have signed 2020 first-round pick, 10th overall, Cole Perfetti to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $1,658,333.

“When I first got the hard copy, I looked it up and down. I couldn’t really believe it,” said Perfetti. “It’s hard to believe that you work so hard all your life, then it all starts to pay off with one signature on a piece of paper. It’s pretty surreal.”

Murat Ates: Perfetti will have a salary of $925,000 with the remainder in bonuses.

“A catch-22 if you’re Perfetti: the fewer bonus $ you negotiate into your ELC, the more likely Winnipeg will have cap room for you this season… But obviously, you want to give yourself a chance to get paid. Push/pull.”

Murat Ates: “Although: if you’re weighing seasons two and three more significantly, as you should, and if you believe in yourself to hit those bonuses, then the optimal bonus number is still bigger than smaller.”

The Predators sign their 2020 second-round pick

Milwaukee Admirals: The Nashville Predators have signed 2020 second-round pick Luke Evangelista to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Evangelista’s contract carries an $834,000 salary cap hit with an AAV of $925,000.

Year 1: $700,000 base, $80,000 in the minors, a $92,500 signing bonus, and $132,500 in games played bonuses.

Year 2: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 in the minors, a $92,500 signing bonus, and $82,5 in games played bonuses.

Year 3: $775,000 base salary, $80,000 in the minors, a $92,500 signing bonus, and $57,500 in games played bonuses.

Panthers hire Samuelsson

Florida Panthers: The Panthers have announced the hiring of Ulf Samuelsson as an assistant coach.