NHL News: Stars, Lightning, Low Ratings, Ducks, and Player Signings

Last night’s score

Tampa Bay Lightning 5 – Dallas Stars 2 (series 2-1 Lightning)

Player notes

Renaud Lavoie: Dallas Stars forward Blake Comeau wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Renaud Lavoie: Stars forward Radek Faksa skated yesterday.

Sean Shapiro: There was no update on Stars forward Alexander Radulov after the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos returns to the lineup.

Chris Johnston: Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Stamkos: “He only had five shifts but it’s probably as efficient of five shifts you’re ever going to see.” Adds: “It was pretty damn cool.”

Dan Rosen: Stamkos after the game:

“I’ve watched these guys be so committed to what our end goal is and to be a part of it tonight, it was a dream come true.”

“Obviously, there is an issue that I’ve been working through. We’ll see what happens from here, but I was just extremely happy to be out there with these guys and have a chance to just be on the bench and contribute to a win.”

“There’s been a lot of behind the scenes things that I’ll be glad to share with you guys after the season. We’re focused on winning right now. Tonight was a step in the right direction.”

“It’s so painful to just sit and watch and feel you have no part of the game because you’re way more nervous watching the games.”

Low Cup ratings

Sports Media Watch: Ratings: #StanleyCup Final opens with lowest rated Game 1 since 2007 (Sens-Ducks), lowest rated game overall since 2012 (Devils-Kings).

Game 1 ties Sens-Ducks Game 3 as lowest rated SCF game on broadcast TV.

Backes will be back with the Ducks

Andy Strickland: The Anaheim Ducks have informed David Backes that will be keeping him and he’ll be a regular in their lineup next season. He is 50 games away from 1000.

Player Signings

Rockford IceHogs: The Icehogs sign defenseman Cody Franson to a one-year deal.

Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jake Evans to a two-year contract extension.

The first-year of the deal is a two-way that pays him $700,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the AHL. The second year of the deal is one-way at $800,000.

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have signed forward Michael McCarron to a one-year deal at $700,000 in the NHL and 300,000 in the AHL.