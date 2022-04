NHL News: Steven Stamkos’ Streak, and the 2021-22 NHLPA Player Poll

Stamkos one of nine

Hockey Reference: Tuesday night Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos recorded two goals and two assists.

Stamkos became the 9th NHL player to record at least three points in five or more consecutive games.

Hockey Reference: The other eight players are:

Wayne Gretzky (x3) – Edmonton Oilers – two streaks of 5 games and one of 6 games

Jari Kurri – LA Kings – 6 games

Mario Lemieux – Pittsburgh Penguins – 5 games

Bernie Nicholls – LA Kings – 5 games

Kent Nilsson – Calgary Flames – 5 games

Bobby Orr – Boston Bruins – 6 games

Gilbert Perreault – Buffalo Sabres – 5 games

Luc Robitaille – LA Kings – 5 games

2021-22 NHLPA Player Poll

NHLPA: Polling over 500 NHL players.

If you need to win one game, who is the one goalie you would want on your team?

37.4% – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY – Tampa Bay Lightning

13.9% – CAREY PRICE – Montreal Canadiens

6.7% – MARC-ANDRE FLEURY – Minnesota Wild

3.5% – JOHN GIBSON – Anaheim Ducks

3.1% – JACOB MARKSTROM – Calgary Flames

3.1% – JONATHAN QUICK – Los Angeles Kings

3.1% – JUUSE SAROS – Nashville Predators

Other 28.86%

Total Votes: 537

If you need to win one game, who is the one skater you would want on your team?

42.4% – CONNOR MCDAVID – Edmonton Oilers

17.3% – SIDNEY CROSBY – Pittsburgh Penguins

6.7% – VICTOR HEDMAN – Tampa Bay Lightning

3.5% – ALEKSANDER BARKOV – Florida Panthers

3.3% – NATHAN MACKINNON – Colorado Avalanche

Other 26.63%

Total Votes: 507

Who is the best stick-handler?

57.3% – PATRICK KANE – Chicago Blackhawks

22.8% – CONNOR MCDAVID – Edmonton Oilers

5.3% – NATHAN MACKINNON – Colorado Avalanche

2.4% – ALEKSANDER BARKOV – Florida Panthers

1.4% – JOHNNY GAUDREAU – Calgary Flames

1.4% – AUSTON MATTHEWS – Toronto Maple Leafs

Other 9.09%

Total Votes: 539

Who is the best passer?

17.7% – LEON DRAISAITL – Edmonton Oilers

15.6% – PATRICK KANE – Chicago Blackhawks

15.4% – NICKLAS BACKSTROM – Washington Capitals

10.6% – CONNOR MCDAVID – Edmonton Oilers

6.2% – NIKITA KUCHEROV – Tampa Bay Lightning

Other 34.29%

Total Votes: 525

Which player do you wish you could shoot like?

53.1% – ALEX OVECHKIN – Washington Capitals

24.0% – AUSTON MATTHEWS – Toronto Maple Leafs

3.4% – PATRIK LAINE – Columbus Blue Jackets

1.7% – DAVID PASTRNAK – Boston Bruins

1.3% – STEVEN STAMKOS – Tampa Bay Lightning

1.3% – NIKITA KUCHEROV – Tampa Bay Lightning

Other 14.91%

Total Votes: 523

Who is the most complete player?

29.5% – SIDNEY CROSBY – Pittsburgh Penguins

20.5% – ALEKSANDER BARKOV – Florida Panthers

19.5% – PATRICE BERGERON – Boston Bruins

9.2% – CONNOR MCDAVID – Edmonton Oilers

2.6% – ANZE KOPITAR – Los Angeles Kings

Other 18.58%

Total Votes: 522

Which NHL arena has the best ice?

39.6% – BELL CENTRE – Montreal, Quebec

13.7% – ROGERS PLACE – Edmonton, Alberta

12.2% – CANADA LIFE CENTRE – Winnipeg, Manitoba

5.8% – T-MOBILE ARENA – Las Vegas, Nevada

5.8% – XCEL ENERGY CENTER – Saint Paul, Minnesota

2.8% – MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – New York City, New York

Other 19.83%

Total Votes: 459

Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?

26.4% – BRAD MARCHAND – Boston Bruins

18.3% – CONNOR MCDAVID – Edmonton Oilers

10.7% – TOM WILSON – Washington Capitals

6.9% – VICTOR HEDMAN – Tampa Bay Lightning

5.3% – NATHAN MACKINNON – Colorado Avalanche

Other 32.21%

Total Votes: 447

Who is the best current women’s hockey player?

43.2% – MARIE-PHILIP POULIN – Team Canada/PWHPA

20.7% – HILARY KNIGHT – Team USA/PWHPA

6.2% – AMANDA KESSEL -Team USA/PWHPA

5.0% – KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD – Team USA/PWHPA

2.9% – SARAH NURSE – Team Canada/PWHPA

Other 21.89%

Total Votes: 338