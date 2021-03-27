NHL News: Stralman, Sabres, Reduced Quarantine Approved, and Injury Updates

Stralman on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Florida Panthers have put defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers.

Pierre LeBrun: Stralman has another year left at a $5.5 million salary cap hit.

Sabres coaches rejoin team

Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato and Matt Ellis are returning to the team after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. Both went into self-isolation on Thursday.

Government approves seven day quarantine

TSN: The Canadian federal government will allow players coming from the US to Canada will only have to quarantine for seven days and not 14 days.

NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun jammed something. Tocchet didn’t have much of an update.

NHL.com: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask will be out this weekend. Coach Bruce Cassidy:

“Tuukka was in this morning, he will be getting treatment. He will not play this weekend and then we’ll go from there. Again, until he’s back on the ice, hopefully there’s major there, but obviously something’s going on where he had to leave the game again with a similar injury as the last time. We’ll have to make sure we looked at and make the right call the next time and make sure he’s — I guess, not make the right call — we assumed he was ready to play. That’s why he was in. He said he was, medical staff, but obviously we have to keep a closer eye on it if it’s something that’s going to flare up.”

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman wasn’t able to hold his stick at practice yesterday and went for an MRI.

Fluto Shinzawa: Defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller, and forward Ondrej Kase skated before practice.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Matt Calvert is undergoing further evaluation and will be out “week-to-week.”

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak returned to the lineup last night.