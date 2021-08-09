NHL News: Stuart Skinner, Connor Carrick, Anders Nillson, and Jake Virtanen

Oilers re-sign Skinner

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract.

2021-22: $750,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors and $125,000 guaranteed.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors

Bob Stauffer: “Skinner is an important prospect in the Oilers organization. He had a very good campaign last season in Bakersfield. The 2017 3rd round pick went 20-9-1, 2.38 GAA, with a .914 SVP with the @Condors. He is waiver exempt for the upcoming season.”

Carrick signs with the Kraken

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have signed right-handed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the minors.

Nilsson retires

Sportsnet: 31-year old goaltender Anders Nilsson retires from hockey due to post-concussion symptoms and neck issues. He played last season in Sweden and making NHL stops with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators.

In a social meda post

“My post-concussion symptoms and neck problems make it impossible for me to continue as a professional goalie. Obviously not the way I wanted my career to end, but I got to achieve my dream as a kid to play in the NHL and represent my home country Sweden on the world stage.”

Statement from Jake Virtanen‘s agent