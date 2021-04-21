NHL News: Subban, Rantanen, COVID List, Canadiens, Edler, Rangers and Sabres

Two added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list

John Shannon: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a positive COVID test yesterday. The team will have their morning COVID tests and the NHL will decide after this if they need to make any schedule adjustments depending on the results.

TSN: NHL’s COVID protocol list.

Colorado Avalanche – Joonas Donskoi, Philipp Grubauer and Mikko Rantanen.

Edmonton Oilers – Dmitry Kulikov

Montreal Canadiens – Erik Gustafsson

New Jersey Devils – P.K. Subban

Toronto Maple Leafs – Nick Foligno and Ben Hutton

Canadiens having trouble finding a way to fit on Caufield

Arpon Basu: If the Montreal Canadiens were to send Alexander Romanov, or anyone else for the matter, to the taxi squad to create salary cap space to call up Cole Caufield, they wouldn’t be able to recall Romanov (or anyone) back unless there was an injury and they used an emergency recall.

Coach Dominique said that this scenario makes things complicated.

Puck Pedia : Hindsight: #GoHabsGo don’t have cap room for Caufield now that Primeau is up w/ Price injury.

: Hindsight: #GoHabsGo don’t have cap room for Caufield now that Primeau is up w/ Price injury. However, if Caufield had been called up b4 Price’s injury, using #Habs 4th & final recall, Primeau could now be added using Emergency Exception & have 0 Cap Hit

Edler on the Hyman play

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler on the play that led to his two-game suspension for kneeing Zach Hyman.

“It’s an unfortunate play. I’m trying to hit him and he cuts to the middle and I can’t get my leg out of there… I feel awful for him. I hope he recovers fast and get back soon.”

“I think if you’re on the ice for a few min you’re not fresh, but I’m not using that as an excuse…”

Rangers sign Henriksson

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed 2019 2nd round pick Karl Henriksson to a three-year, entry-level contract that kicks in next season.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, 92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, 92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played

2023-24: $832,500 base salary, 92,500 games played

Sabres sign Rousek

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2019 6th round pick Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level deal. The deal kicks in next season.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 minors.