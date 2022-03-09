NHL News: Sustr, DeKeyser, Kessel, McCann, Ovechkin and Potential Group 6 UFAs

One claimed, one clears
Chris Johnston: The Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenseman Andrej Sustr off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chris Johnston: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser cleared waivers.
Kessel keeps streak alive
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel left last night’s game early to return to Arizona for the birth of his child.
Craig Morgan: Kessel’s consecutive game streak remains intact as he played one shift. He wanted to finish the game for his teammates but coach Andre Tourigny convinced him to fly back home: “It’s way more important than any hockey game.”
Kraken extend Jared McCann
Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken have extended RFA forward Jared McCann to a five-year, $25 million deal.
Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for McCann. He has a 10-team no-trade clause from 2023 to 2027.
2022-23: $5,000,000
2023-24: $6,000,000
2024-25: $5,500,000
2025-26: $4,250,000
2026-27: $4,250,000
David Pagnotta: Jared McCann: “I knew Seattle was where I wanted to be. The support the fan base has given us from day one is what keeps us going every night. You can’t walk down the street without seeing Kraken gear. The best is yet to come and I can’t wait to be part of it.”
Alison Lukan: Francis after the signing: “This is the first RFA signing for the organization…it certainly sends a message. Jared is excited to be in Seattle, sends a message about how (we) treat players…”
Jared McCann, signed to a 5x$5M extension, is a two-way centre who has been a model of efficiency, particularly when it comes to scoring. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/86Y0tls17J
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 8, 2022
Ovechkin ties Jagr
Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals scored twice Tuesday to reach 766 goals in his NHL career and tie Jaromir Jagr for third place on the League’s all-time list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/sqYC3jgQmR pic.twitter.com/F4tqULpbx6
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 9, 2022
Potential Group 6 UFAs
UFA Group 6 Update:
These are the prospective players that will become UFAs this year because they haven’t met the required NHL accrued games at the age of 25 or older. Players displayed in **bold can still meet the required GP to retain their RFA status
Metropolitan Division pic.twitter.com/wcTFLBNHlQ
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2022