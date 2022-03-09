NHL News: Sustr, DeKeyser, Kessel, McCann, Ovechkin and Potential Group 6 UFAs

One claimed, one clears

Chris Johnston: The Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenseman Andrej Sustr off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chris Johnston: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser cleared waivers.

Kessel keeps streak alive

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel left last night’s game early to return to Arizona for the birth of his child.

Craig Morgan: Kessel’s consecutive game streak remains intact as he played one shift. He wanted to finish the game for his teammates but coach Andre Tourigny convinced him to fly back home: “It’s way more important than any hockey game.”

Kraken extend Jared McCann

Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken have extended RFA forward Jared McCann to a five-year, $25 million deal.

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for McCann. He has a 10-team no-trade clause from 2023 to 2027.

2022-23: $5,000,000

2023-24: $6,000,000

2024-25: $5,500,000

2025-26: $4,250,000

2026-27: $4,250,000

David Pagnotta: Jared McCann: “I knew Seattle was where I wanted to be. The support the fan base has given us from day one is what keeps us going every night. You can’t walk down the street without seeing Kraken gear. The best is yet to come and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Alison Lukan: Francis after the signing: “This is the first RFA signing for the organization…it certainly sends a message. Jared is excited to be in Seattle, sends a message about how (we) treat players…”

Jared McCann, signed to a 5x$5M extension, is a two-way centre who has been a model of efficiency, particularly when it comes to scoring. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/86Y0tls17J — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 8, 2022

Ovechkin ties Jagr

Potential Group 6 UFAs