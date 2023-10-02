NHL News: Sutter, Ducks, Holland, Chiasson, Waivers and Injury Notes

Brandon Sutter retires

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers released forward Brandon Sutter from his PTO and then he announced his retirement.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken, Jay and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks. You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.

Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “Everyone wanted this to work. The Oilers clearly wanted him (or someone like him) to seize that last forward spot. Missing almost 2.5 years of NHL play was too much to overcome, it turns out. All the best to Sutter.”

The Ducks claim Lassi Thomson

Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks claim defenseman Lassi Thomson off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Peter Holland accepts the AHL PTO offer from the Avs

Peter Baugh: Peter Holland has accepted the Colorado Avalanche’s offer to continue his PTO with their AHL team.

Alex Chiasson released from PTO

Chris Johnston: The Boston Bruins have released forward Alex Chiasson from his PTO.

On waivers

Chris Johnston: Placed on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks – Trevor Carrick

Boston Bruins – Michael DiPietro

Buffalo Sazbres – Joseph Cecconi and Jeremy Davies

Chicago Blackhawks – Dave Gust, Mike Hardman and Brett Seney

Los Angeles Kings – Kevin Connaughton, Samuel Fagemo, Joe Hicketts, Hayden Hodgson, Mikael Maltsev, Jacob Moverare, Steven Santini, Akil Thomas and T.J. Tynan

Minnesota Wild – Steven Fogarty, Jacob Lucchini, Zane McIntyre and Nick Swaney

Montreal Canadiens – Lias Andersson and Phillippe Maillet

New York Rangers – Louis Domingue and Mac Hollowell

San Jose Sharks – Scott Sabourin and Nathan Todd

St. Louis Blues – Will Bitten, Wyatt Kalynuk and Matthew Peca

Tampa Bay Lightning – Mitchell Chaffee, Sean Day, and Philippe Myers

Vancouver Canucks – Sheldon Dries, Matt Irwin, Jack Rathbone, Zach Sawchenko and Jett Woo

Winnipeg Jets – Jansen Harkins, Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel, Ashton Sautner, Dominic Toninato

Washington Capitals – Chase Priskie and Riley Sutter

NHL Injury Notes

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Alex Killorn fractured his finger on Wednesday and will be out for four to six weeks.

Chicago Blackhawks: Blackhawks physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a statement that Samuel Savoie had surgery on his right femur in Minnesota on Sunday and is expected to make full recovery.

Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News: Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev practiced again with the team but remains in a no-contact jersey.

Head coach Rick Tocchet said that Mikheyev won’t play in any of their remaining preseason games. They don’t know if he’ll be ready for their home opener on October 11th. Mikheyev had knee surgery last February.

“He’s more allowed in contact right now, so we’re just kind of giving him a little bit of that,” Tocchet said. “Doctors don’t want to commit to opening night. I don’t know how many practices we have left, but he’ll be involved in those. He was doing one on one defending which was really good to see. He held his own out there.”