NHL News: Svechnikov, Miller, Salary Cap Ceiling, and the World Cup of Hockey

The Sharks sign Evgeny Svechnikov

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contact.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the minors.

Salary breakdown for J.T. Miller

Puck Pedia: The salary breakdown for J.T. Miller’s seven-year, $8 million salary cap hit. He has a full no-movement clause and for the final three years he has a 15 team no-trade clause.

2023-24: $1 million salary and an $8.5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $4 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7 million salary

2027-28: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2028-29: $4.5 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $7 million

Walsh on the salary cap ceiling and smoothing out escrow repayments

Allan Walsh: (thread) “With so many NHL teams at or over the cap and NHL revenues recovering from the pandemic quicker than expected and breaking records, why doesn’t the NHL propose smoothing out the Escrow Debt repayment over the remaining years of the CBA?

As it stands now, the Upper Limit will rise only $1 Million for each of the next 2 years and then jump over $8M in 2025-26. If you smooth out the Escrow Debt, it would allow the cap to rise $3.5 Million each year for the next 3 years.

NHL Clubs will have increased cap space to sign their Group 2’s and won’t be jammed for the next 2 seasons, left with no alternative but giving away good players for no assets. Win-win for everyone.”

IIHF has met with the NHL, NHLPA, and European Leagues and Teams to discuss a 2024 World Cup of Hockey

Adam Steiss of IIHF: The IIHF met with the NHL and NHLPA to discuss the potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey that is planned to be held in February of 2024. The IIHF met with European Leagues and Teams on August 31st.

They are looking at an eight-team tournament over 17 days.

IIHF President Luc Tardif:

“Nothing has been agreed yet on the structure and dates of the event as well as the participating teams, this was a briefing session to understand from the NHL and the PA what their initial plans are for the World Cup,” said Tardif .

“It is the goal of the IIHF to develop an international playing calendar that works with all our members but also can ensure we have the opportunity to hold best-one-best events to showcase our sport to a wider audience.”

