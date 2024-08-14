NHL News: Tampa Bay Lightning, Colin White, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to expand their ownership group

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Elliotte Friedman reported the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to expand their ownership group. They are valuing the team at close to $2 billion.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions to further expand our ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning,” Vinik said in a statement. “There will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. I am very excited about what is to come for the organization and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right.”

Jeffrey Vinik bought the team in 2010 for a reported $170 million. A minority stake was sold in 2022 to Arctos Sports Partners.

Colin White signs an AHL deal

SJ Barracuda: The San Jose Barracuda (AHL) have signed forward Colin White to an AHL contract. He has no points in 28 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens. He has 10 points in 21 games with the Penguins AHL team.

“Colin brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to the Barracuda,” said GM Joe Will. “He will provide center depth and we’re excited for him to join our team.”

Shawn Simpson: “Colin White now on an AHL deal. Gotta say I liked him before he turned pro. But once he did you could see his lack of hockey strength and ability to read the play.”

The Penguins acquire Cody Glass from the Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Cody Glass, a 2025 third-round (MIN) pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators for forward Jordan Frasca.

The 25-year-old Glass has one year left on his contract at $2.5 million. He was originally drafted sixth overall in the first-round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Puck Pedia: The Predators now have $3.1 million in projected salary cap space with 19 players under contract – 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards Philip Tomasino and Juuso Parissinen are their remaining RFAs.

Puck Pedia: The Penguins now have $1.05 million in projected salary cap space with 23 players under contract – 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders and Matt Nieto on the IR at $900,000.

Michael Gallagher: “He’s not Connor McDavid, but he’s got more than enough speed and he can still be a solid NHLer. He also needs to move to the wing permanently. He was much more effective there last year than at center ”

Michael Gallagher: Dobber Prospects on Frasca last season: “Frasca is a natural centre and projects to play there in the AHL next season. He has produced at a 1.5 points-per-game pace as on overager this year on a very strong Kingston Frontenacs team. It is important to note that 13 of his 27 goals have come on a powerplay with Shane Wright and fellow overager, Lucas Edmonds”

