NHL Rumors: The Anaheim Ducks, and Five of the Top Remaining UFA Centers

Will Frank Vatrano get a big extension from the Anaheim Ducks? He hopes so

Derek Lee of The Hockey News: Anaheim Ducks winger Frank Vatrano put up 37 goals and 60 points last season. He’s entering the final year of his contract at $3.65 million.

If he can put up another 20+ goal season, he could be looking at a deal similar to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s deal with the Chicago Blackhawks – four years at a $5.5 million salary cap hit.

Will Vatrano get an extension from the Ducks or will they move him before the deadline? Vantrano said last month to Jon Lane of NHL.com that he wants to stay and be part of the solution in Anaheim.

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top five NHL free agent centers that are still available.

Nick Cousins – Was a healthy scratch for half of the Stanley Cup Final. The 32-year-old only had 15 points in 69 games last season. Has a physical game that sometimes crosses the line.

Chris Tierney – His production has dropped off the past four seasons and only put up 12 points in 52 games last year with the Devils. He might have to sign a PTO.

Colin White – A former first-round pick who has bounced around of late. No points in 28 games last season. May get a PTO but there’s a chance he’s played his last NHL game.

Rem Pitlick – Put up 33 points in 27 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago). No points in nine NHL games with Chicago.

Sam Gagner – Has played 17 NHL seasons so far. Is there one year left? Put up 10 points in 28 games last year with the Oilers and was a healthy scratch during their playoff run.