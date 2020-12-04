NHL News: Teams Looking At Playing Home Games Outdoors

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There are at least four teams that are looking at the possibility of playing home games outdoors as it may allow them to have fans attend games.

The teams that have explored the idea are the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kings ownership also owns the LA Galaxy who play at Dignity Health Sports Park – a 27,000 seat stadium. The Kings also contacted the Ducks and looked at a joint venture.

Currently, local rules wouldn’t allow this Los Angeles.

Boston explored the idea and Fenway park was brought up. Pittsburgh looked at Heinz Field and PNC Park. The Steelers could be playing in late January so that would be a big problem for Heinz Field.

The cost to do this would be a major issue, along with getting approval from the players, The players were surveyed earlier about the idea of playing games indoors and outdoors and they weren’t thrilled with the idea.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams that has confirmed who have shown interest include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading when asked about teams looking for ways to play with some fans in attendance.