NHL News: The Blues and Maple Leafs Extend Kessel and McMann, and Injury Updates

The Blues and Maple Leafs sign players to two-year deals

St. Louis Blues: The Blues signed defenseman Matt Kessel to a two-year contract with a cap hit of $800,000.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed forward Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $1.35 million.

NHL Injuries

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that recently acquired forward Pat Maroon hasn’t started skating yet and is week-to-week.

Calgary Flames: Forward A.J. Greer took part in their optional skate yesterday.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm missed last night’s game with illness.

Montreal Canadiens: Given maintenance days yesterday were Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Darrin Bauming: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

NHL: New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler is out indefinitely with a concussion from an elbow to the head of Matt Rempe.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner hasn’t skated since their game last Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano has been out since February 29th with a concussion is back practicing with the team.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers should be ready to return to the lineup on Saturday. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Gerry Moddejonge: Washington Capitals forwards Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson, and defenseman Martin Fehervary returned to the lineup last night.

Dowd had been out since February 20th. Wilson missed Monday’s game, and Fehervary’s been out since February 17th.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele missed last night’s game with an illness.