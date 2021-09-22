NHL News: The Blues Re-Sign Robert Thomas, and the Wild Re-Sign Kirill Kaprizov

The Blues re-sign Robert Thomas

Chris Pinkert of the St. Louis Blues: The Blues have re-signed forward Robert Thomas to a two-year deal with a cap hit of $2.8 million.

Puck Pedia: The Blues are now $1.325 million over the salary cap with a projected 23-man roster. Sending two players to the AHL and going with a 21-man roster would make them cap compliant.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues can also put Oskar Sundqvist‘s $2.75 million cap hit on the LTIR to start the season.

Tom Timmermann: Yes, the Blues can put Sundqvist on the LTIR but at some point this season they are going to have to deal with the cap issue. There is the possibility that someone else will need to go in the LTIR during the season.

Robert Thomas, signed 2x$2.8M by STL, is a young two-way playmaking forward who has produced quite efficiently at 5v5 despite struggling to move up the lineup. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/lafFpjGqaG — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 22, 2021

The Wild re-sign Kirill Kaprizov

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year contract worth $45 million – a $9 million salary cap hit.

Dan Mizutani: Kaprizov will be able to practice on Thursday with teammates according to a source.

Cap Friendly: The contract buys one RFA year, two years of arbitration-eligible RFA, and two years of unrestricted free agency.

Frank Seravalli: The last two years of the deal come with a full no-movement clause. The deal doesn’t have any signing bonuses.

NHL Watcher: (before Kaprizov’s signing) From the Ray & Dregs podcast:

Darren Dreger: “Kaprizov in Minny, I’m told he was offered 8×9 in the spring.”

Ray Ferraro: “Could you imagine pushing away from the table $72M dollars?”