NHL News: The Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy Agree On An Eight-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy agreed on an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million – a $9.5 million AAV.

Pierre LeBrun: McAvoy will have $49.5 million in salary over the eight years and $26.5 million in signing bonuses.

Bob McKenzie: Contract breakdown:

2022-23: $6 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.

2023-24: $7.75 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.

2024-25: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.

2025-26: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.

2026-27: $6 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.

2027-28: $3.75 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.

2028-29: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.

2029-30: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.

Frank Seravalli: McAvoy will get full no-movement clause from July 1st, 2025 to May 31st 2028.

Frank Seravalli: After the no-movement clause it moves to a 10-team trade list for 2028-29 and for the final year of the deal it will be a 10-team no trade list.

Conor Ryan: “My instant reaction: Any deal paying McAvoy below $10 million AAV was going to be a great move for the Bruins. 8 years and $76 million is the richest deal in Bruins history – and it’s worth every penny.”

Joe Haggerty: “Not as much of a hometown discount as Pastrnak, Marchand etc, but that was the market rate for a No. 1 defenseman.”

Charlie McAvoy, signed to an 8x$9.5M extension, is an elite two-way defenceman, arguably the best in the league at 5v5. A lack of PP production makes him underrated by many, but there’s just no one who drives play at both ends the way he does. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Dzl1QuKFAY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 15, 2021

Charlie McAvoy is worth every penny as arguably the league’s best two-way defenceman at five-on-five. pic.twitter.com/MCN3vpY594 — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 15, 2021