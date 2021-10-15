NHL News: The Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy Agree On An Eight-Year Extension
The Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy agreed on an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million - a $9.5 million AAV.
Pierre LeBrun: McAvoy will have $49.5 million in salary over the eight years and $26.5 million in signing bonuses.

Bob McKenzie: Contract breakdown:

2022-23: $6 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $7.75 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.
2024-25: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2025-26: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2026-27: $6 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.
2027-28: $3.75 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.
2028-29: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2029-30: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.

Frank Seravalli: McAvoy will get full no-movement clause from July 1st, 2025 to May 31st 2028.

  • Frank Seravalli: After the no-movement clause it moves to a 10-team trade list for 2028-29 and for the final year of the deal it will be a 10-team no trade list.

Conor Ryan: “My instant reaction: Any deal paying McAvoy below $10 million AAV was going to be a great move for the Bruins. 8 years and $76 million is the richest deal in Bruins history – and it’s worth every penny.”

Joe Haggerty: “Not as much of a hometown discount as Pastrnak, Marchand etc, but that was the market rate for a No. 1 defenseman.”