NHL News: The Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy Agree On An Eight-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy agreed on an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million – a $9.5 million AAV.
Pierre LeBrun: McAvoy will have $49.5 million in salary over the eight years and $26.5 million in signing bonuses.
Bob McKenzie: Contract breakdown:
2022-23: $6 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $7.75 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus.
2024-25: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2025-26: $8.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2026-27: $6 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.
2027-28: $3.75 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus.
2028-29: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
2029-30: $4.5 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
Frank Seravalli: McAvoy will get full no-movement clause from July 1st, 2025 to May 31st 2028.
- Frank Seravalli: After the no-movement clause it moves to a 10-team trade list for 2028-29 and for the final year of the deal it will be a 10-team no trade list.
Conor Ryan: “My instant reaction: Any deal paying McAvoy below $10 million AAV was going to be a great move for the Bruins. 8 years and $76 million is the richest deal in Bruins history – and it’s worth every penny.”
Joe Haggerty: “Not as much of a hometown discount as Pastrnak, Marchand etc, but that was the market rate for a No. 1 defenseman.”
Charlie McAvoy, signed to an 8x$9.5M extension, is an elite two-way defenceman, arguably the best in the league at 5v5. A lack of PP production makes him underrated by many, but there’s just no one who drives play at both ends the way he does. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Dzl1QuKFAY
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 15, 2021
Charlie McAvoy is worth every penny as arguably the league’s best two-way defenceman at five-on-five. pic.twitter.com/MCN3vpY594
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 15, 2021
Charlie McAvoy (8×9.5m extension with Boston) is an extremely strong driver of offence at 5v5 and strong defensively at 4v5 and 5v5. pic.twitter.com/awYRF0RWX6
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 15, 2021