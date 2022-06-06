NHL News: The Boston Bruins Fire Coach Bruce Cassidy

Frank Seravalli: The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Pierre LeBrun: Cassidy had one your left on his contract at $3 million

Joe Haggerty: Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive & we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally & personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice”

Thoughts from the media

Shawn Hutcheon: “Since his hiring as head coach on February 7, 2017, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy coached 399 regular-season games going 245-108-46. In 2019-20, he won the NHL’s Jack Adams Award as the league’s Coach of the Year.”

Andy Strickland: “Have to wonder if Bruce Cassidy being let go will influence Patrice Bergeron to return.”

Chris Johnston: “Bruce Cassidy had one year remaining on his contract with the #bruins. The team qualified for the playoffs every season he was behind the bench.”