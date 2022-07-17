NHL News: The Canadiens and Penguins, Devils and Penguins Trade Defensemen

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Mike Matheson and a 2023 4th round pick.

Josh Yohe: “I am truly baffled by this.

Petry is a very good player and an upgrade over Marino. But Matheson is a hell of a chip to trade to facilitate it.”

Dan Kingerski: “I really thought Matheson resurrected his career in Pittsburgh and could have been a good pairing with Kris Letang if Dumoulin faltered.

Matheson, younger, cheaper, more active, and improving. Can’t say I see this one.”

Ryan Poehling, traded to PIT, is a young depth forward. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/NOY7pfDvSF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2022

Mike Matheson, traded to MTL, really put it together for the Pens last season in a second-pairing role. Uses his speed to carry the puck in transition and create rush opportunities, but decent enough defensively to cover when things go south. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4p0qBnXqdW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2022

Pittsburgh did a nice job of rejuvenating Mike Matheson’s career. A little sheltered as far as defensive responsibility goes but he played higher in the lineup and provided some offense. Curious to see how he does in Montreal with their depth chart being wide open. pic.twitter.com/DLBymZG211 — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) July 16, 2022

The Penguins send John Marino to New Jersey

The Pittsburgh Penguins trade defenseman John Marion to the New Jersey Devils for a defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.

Rob Rossi: The Penguins save $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Jonathan Bombulie: “The cap space is the real prize, but this Ty Smith is interesting. Did you just buy low on a still-developing young player or did you buy a busted prospect? Pro scouts don’t get a lot of attention in NHL front offices, but this kind of move shines a light on them.”

Jonathan Willis: “That Marino/Smith trade certainly makes sense from a cap management perspective, but the Devils are now loaded to the gills with RD (Hamilton, Marino, Severson and Nemec) and the Pens with LD (Dumoulin, Matheson, Pettersson, Smith, Joseph). Odd.”

John Marino, acquired by NJ, is a top four defensive defenceman who can skate well, moves the puck, and takes very few penalties. Does not like to shoot the puck. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/LU4xbBm4pZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2022

Ty Smith, acquired by PIT, is a young offensive defenceman who can pass the puck well in the o-zone but struggles with rush defence and turns the puck over a lot in transition. Big sophomore slump where he had some of the worst numbers in the league. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/shYTFapFsw — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2022