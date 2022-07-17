NHL News: The Canadiens and Penguins, Devils and Penguins Trade Defensemen
The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Mike Matheson and a 2023 4th round pick.

Josh Yohe: “I am truly baffled by this.

Petry is a very good player and an upgrade over Marino. But Matheson is a hell of a chip to trade to facilitate it.”

Dan Kingerski: “I really thought Matheson resurrected his career in Pittsburgh and could have been a good pairing with Kris Letang if Dumoulin faltered.

Matheson, younger, cheaper, more active, and improving. Can’t say I see this one.”

The Penguins send John Marino to New Jersey

The Pittsburgh Penguins trade defenseman John Marion to the New Jersey Devils for a defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.

Rob Rossi: The Penguins save $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Jonathan Bombulie: “The cap space is the real prize, but this Ty Smith is interesting. Did you just buy low on a still-developing young player or did you buy a busted prospect? Pro scouts don’t get a lot of attention in NHL front offices, but this kind of move shines a light on them.”

Jonathan Willis: “That Marino/Smith trade certainly makes sense from a cap management perspective, but the Devils are now loaded to the gills with RD (Hamilton, Marino, Severson and Nemec) and the Pens with LD (Dumoulin, Matheson, Pettersson, Smith, Joseph). Odd.”

 