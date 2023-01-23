NHL News: The Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau and hire Rick Tocchet

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks have finally fired Bruce Boudreau and have hired Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach. Assistant coach Trent Cull was also let go.

“Those decisions are never easy,” Allvin said in a press conference. “But at this point I felt there was needed a new voice to see if we can get this group to buy in, to play a different way.”

President Jim Rutherford said that he’d been “too direct and too honest” with media during interviews.

“Unfortunately, it’s turned out the way it did. Nobody takes great pride in this,” he said. “I’ve known Bruce for a long time. He’s been a friend and I feel very bad about it. And if I’ve offended anybody in the process, I apologize personally, on behalf of the Canucks.”

Adam Foote will be an assistant coach and Sergei Gonchar is their defensive development coach.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Tocchet’s contract with the Canucks is for three years at around $2.75 million per year, with this season being prorated.

Rick Dhaliwal: Spoke with Boudreau for a bit yesterday and he’s not ready to talk to the public yet. He will do so at some point in the near future.

Dustin Nielson: “Rick Tocchet has been a Head Coach for six seasons in the NHL, missed the playoffs five times, eliminated in the 1st round once. Has coached 438 games and has won 178 of them. He’s supposed to fix the Canucks? What am I missing? I have to be missing something.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Over the past 10 years and not including all the assistant coaches, scouts and other front office employees.

Alain Vigneault fired 2013

Mike Gillis fired 2014

John Tortorella fired 2014

Willie Desjardins fired 2017

Trevor Linden resigned 2018

Travis Green fired 2021

Jim Benning fired 2021

Bruce Boudreau fired 2023