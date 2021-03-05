NHL News: The Chicago Blackhawks Put Three On the LTIR … Brent Seabrook Hangs Them Up

Blackhawks put three on the LTIR

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have put defenseman Brent Seabrook (hip), and forwards Andrew Shaw (concussion protocol) and Zack Smith (back) on the LTIR.

Seabrook hangs them up

John Dietz: Seabrook: “After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family.”

Chicago Blackhawks: Brent Seabrook statement.

“I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks. It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love. After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey.”

Chicago Blackhawks Physician Dr. Michael Terry:

“Over a three-month period from December 2019 to February 2020, Brent underwent successful surgeries on both of his hips and his right shoulder. He has worked extremely hard to recover from those surgeries but has a long-term issue with his right hip that is preventing him from playing professional hockey. We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete. We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health.”

Ben Pope: Brent Seabrook: “I felt the best I’d ever felt coming into the training camp for the bubble… I felt incredible, I felt awesome. Skating and training. It was the Monday before Christmas, I woke up and I couldn’t walk. And it’s been like that ever since.”

Ben Pope: Seabrook continued: “There’s no cartilage in my hip. Lots of arthritis in there…We did a lot of stuff with injections and cortisone…

I told my body to screw off for 15 years, and it finally turned around and told me, ‘I’m not going to do it anymore.'”