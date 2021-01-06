NHL News: The Columbus Blue Jackets Extend Oliver Bjorkstrand

NHL.com: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million, a $5.4 million AAV.
“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career to this point and we couldn’t be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.”
Jeff Svoboda: GM Kekalainen on Bjorkstrand: “He’s a good player that we expect to get even better. He’s been a valuable player for us in many different situations in the past and we expect him to get to another level yet.”
Mark Scheig: “He’s also just 25. This has the potential to be a home run signing should Bjorkstrand continue on the path he’s started on.”
Oliver Bjorkstrand, extended 5x$5.4M by CBJ, is an excellent two-way scoring winger who put up extraordinary play-driving results at both ends of the ice last season. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/TqSapKFufg
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 6, 2021
JFresh: at 5v5: “Fun fact about Bjorkstrand: he was on the ice for 37 CBJ goals and personally scored 18 of them.
That 49% share of goals ranked fourth behind only Jeff Carter, Alex Ovechkin, Jeff Skinner.”
Oliver Bjorkstrand (5×5.4m extension with Columbus) is an extremely good play-driver with an excellent shot. pic.twitter.com/HiidovAMZc
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 6, 2021
Bjorkstrand is a driver in the sense that his impacts are good but also in the sense that the on-ice results with him are mostly a function of his own ability and not his teammates/comp/game state etc. pic.twitter.com/tMUwcJ1Etv
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 6, 2021