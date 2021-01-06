NHL News: The Columbus Blue Jackets Extend Oliver Bjorkstrand

NHL.com: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million, a $5.4 million AAV.

“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career to this point and we couldn’t be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.”

Jeff Svoboda: GM Kekalainen on Bjorkstrand: “He’s a good player that we expect to get even better. He’s been a valuable player for us in many different situations in the past and we expect him to get to another level yet.”

Mark Scheig: “He’s also just 25. This has the potential to be a home run signing should Bjorkstrand continue on the path he’s started on.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand, extended 5x$5.4M by CBJ, is an excellent two-way scoring winger who put up extraordinary play-driving results at both ends of the ice last season. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/TqSapKFufg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 6, 2021

JFresh: at 5v5: “Fun fact about Bjorkstrand: he was on the ice for 37 CBJ goals and personally scored 18 of them.

That 49% share of goals ranked fourth behind only Jeff Carter, Alex Ovechkin, Jeff Skinner.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand (5×5.4m extension with Columbus) is an extremely good play-driver with an excellent shot. pic.twitter.com/HiidovAMZc — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 6, 2021