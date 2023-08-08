NHL News: The Ducks Sign Alex Stalock, and Jake Guentzel Won’t be out Long-Term

The Ducks sign Alex Stalock

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $800,000.

Jessi Pierce: Stalock on after signing with the Ducks:

“Who would have thought, if someone told me I was still playing pro hockey at 36, I’d probably have shaken my head. Even at 24. To live the dream another year is a ton of fun to play hockey.”

Penguins Jake Guentzel won’t be out long-term

Michael Crechilo of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel had ankle surgery on August 2nd and will miss the start the start of the season. He’s not expected to be out long. GM Kyle Dubas.

“We’ll miss him for the first couple games of the year, but then he’ll be back to the Jake we know, which I think is the best solution for all of us.”

Dubas added that Guentzel was dealing with the ankle issue at the end of the season and that it wasn’t healing the way they had hoped this offseason.

He’s expected to be out for 12 weeks, which would put him back around October 23rd. Since that time frame would only be around five games into the season, he won’t be going on the LTIR.

Cap Friendly: “If he only misses 5 games then long term injured reserve isn’t an option, no. For Guentzel to qualify for LTIR he would need to miss at least 10 games and at least 24 days from the moment the season started.”

“I don’t think that there are many ready-made replacements for Jake,” Dubas said. “He is one of the better wingers in the NHL and certainly has great chemistry with Sid. They have had great success together. With that said, one of the fortunate parts is it creates a major opportunity for our own young people that are here, but also more importantly, it was one of the things we tried to address in free agency.”