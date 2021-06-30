NHL News: The Hart, Vezina, Norris and Calder Trophy Winners Are….

And the Hart Trophy winner is….
David Satrinao of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid was the unanimous winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
McDavid was only the second unanimous winner in the 97-year history of the Hart Trophy. Wayne Gretzky back in 1981-82 was the other. That was the season Gretzky scored 92 goals and recorded 212 points.
2021 Hart Trophy voting
Points (1st-5th)
1. Connor McDavid, EDM 1,000 (100-0-0-0-0)
2. Auston Matthews, TOR 600 (0-69-19-6-4)
3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 313 (0-6-40-19-14)
4. Sidney Crosby, PIT 223 (0-11-13-20-21)
5. Brad Marchand, BOS 134 (0-6-5-16-19)
6. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 125 (0-3-8-18-10)
7. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 57 (0-2-2-8-9)
8. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44 (0-2-3-3-6)
9. Mark Stone, VGK 39 (0-0-4-4-7)
10. Mikko Rantanen, COL 15 (0-1-1-1-0)
11. Juuse Saros, NSH 14 (0-0-1-2-3)
12. Cale Makar, COL 10 (0-0-2-0-0)
13. Adam Fox, NYR 5 (0-0-1-0-0)
13. Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 5 (0-0-1-0-0)
15. Patrick Kane, CHI 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
15. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
17. Sebastian Aho, CAR 3 (0-0-0-1-0)
18. Ryan O’Reilly, STL 2 (0-0-0-0-2)
19. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
19. Mitchell Marner, TOR 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
19. David Pastrnak, BOS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)
And the Vezina Trophy winner is….
Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury took home his first ever Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender.
He finished the season with a 26-10-0 recorded and has third in the NHL with wins, shutouts (6), goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928).
2021 Vezina Trophy voting
Points (1st-3rd)
1. Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK 108 (14-11-5)
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 99 (12-12-3)
3. Philipp Grubauer, COL 36 (2-6-8)
4. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 13 (2-0-3)
5. Semyon Varlamov, NYI 11 (1-1-3)
6. Juuse Saros, NSH 10 (0-1-7)
7. Mike Smith, EDM 2 (0-0-2)
Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)
And the Norris Trophy winner is….
Tracey Myers of NHL.com: New York Rangers Adam Fox was named the Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman.
Fox was second in defensemen scoring with 47 points, was a +19 and logged 24:42 minutes per game.
2021 Norris Trophy voting
Points (1st-5th)
1. Adam Fox, NYR 743 (40-34-17-6-2)
2. Cale Makar, COL 655 (31-30-22-7-4)
3. Victor Hedman, TBL 433 (22-12-16-13-10)
4. Dougie Hamilton, CAR 239 1-8-20-21-10)
5. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 125 (2-4-8-10-7)
6. Shea Theodore, VGK 109 (2-3-3-12-17)
7. Darnell Nurse, EDM 76 (0-3-3-10-10)
8. MacKenzie Weegar, FLA 74 (0-3-4-6-15)
9. Kris Letang, PIT 60 (1-3-3-2-8)
10. Jakob Chychrun, ARI 50 (1-0-3-5-10)
11. Devon Toews, COL 12 (0-0-1-2-1)
12. John Carlson, WSH 6 (0-0-0-2-0)
13. Jeff Petry, MTL 5 (0-0-0-1-2)
14. Roman Josi, NSH 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
16. Brett Pesce, CAR 3 (0-0-0-1-0)
17. Adam Pelech, NYI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
17. Ryan Pulock, NYI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)
And the Calder Trophy winner is….
Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov was named the Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s rookie of the year.
He led all rookies in goals (27), points (51), power-play goals (eight) and shots on goal (157). He was second in even-strength points (38) and power-play points (13).
2021 Calder Trophy voting
Points (1st-5th)
1. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 997 (99-1-0-0-0)
2. Jason Robertson, DAL 689 (1-94-3-2-0)
3. Alex Nedeljkovic, CAR 386 (0-4-62-14-6)
4. Josh Norris, OTT 183 (0-0-13-29-31)
5. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 165 (0-0-13-29-13)
6. Vitek Vanecek, WSH 49 (0-0-3-8-10)
7. Ty Smith, NJD 25 (0-0-1-3-11)
8. Nils Hoglander, VAN 24 (0-0-1-4-7)
9. Tim Stützle, OTT 18 (0-0-2-2-2)
10. Yegor Sharangovich, NJD 17 (0-1-0-1-7)
11. Pius Suter, CHI 12 (0-0-1-2-1)
12. K’Andre Miller, NYR 8 (0-0-0-2-2)
13. Kevin Lankinen, CHI 7 (0-0-0-2-1)
14. Eeli Tolvanen, NSH 6 (0-0-1-0-1)
15. Kaapo Kahkonen, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
15. Ilya Sorokin, NYI 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
15. Artem Zub, OTT 3 (0-0-0-0-3)
18. Mikey Anderson, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
18. Brandon Hagel, CHI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
18. Zach Whitecloud, VGK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)