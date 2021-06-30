NHL News: The Hart, Vezina, Norris and Calder Trophy Winners Are….

And the Hart Trophy winner is….

David Satrinao of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid was the unanimous winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

McDavid was only the second unanimous winner in the 97-year history of the Hart Trophy. Wayne Gretzky back in 1981-82 was the other. That was the season Gretzky scored 92 goals and recorded 212 points.

2021 Hart Trophy voting

Points (1st-5th)

1. Connor McDavid, EDM 1,000 (100-0-0-0-0)

2. Auston Matthews, TOR 600 (0-69-19-6-4)

3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 313 (0-6-40-19-14)

4. Sidney Crosby, PIT 223 (0-11-13-20-21)

5. Brad Marchand, BOS 134 (0-6-5-16-19)

6. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 125 (0-3-8-18-10)

7. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 57 (0-2-2-8-9)

8. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44 (0-2-3-3-6)

9. Mark Stone, VGK 39 (0-0-4-4-7)

10. Mikko Rantanen, COL 15 (0-1-1-1-0)

11. Juuse Saros, NSH 14 (0-0-1-2-3)

12. Cale Makar, COL 10 (0-0-2-0-0)

13. Adam Fox, NYR 5 (0-0-1-0-0)

13. Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 5 (0-0-1-0-0)

15. Patrick Kane, CHI 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

15. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

17. Sebastian Aho, CAR 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

18. Ryan O’Reilly, STL 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

19. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

19. Mitchell Marner, TOR 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

19. David Pastrnak, BOS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

And the Vezina Trophy winner is….

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury took home his first ever Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender.

He finished the season with a 26-10-0 recorded and has third in the NHL with wins, shutouts (6), goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928).

2021 Vezina Trophy voting

Points (1st-3rd)

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK 108 (14-11-5)

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 99 (12-12-3)

3. Philipp Grubauer, COL 36 (2-6-8)

4. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 13 (2-0-3)

5. Semyon Varlamov, NYI 11 (1-1-3)

6. Juuse Saros, NSH 10 (0-1-7)

7. Mike Smith, EDM 2 (0-0-2)

Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)

And the Norris Trophy winner is….

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: New York Rangers Adam Fox was named the Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman.

Fox was second in defensemen scoring with 47 points, was a +19 and logged 24:42 minutes per game.

2021 Norris Trophy voting

Points (1st-5th)

1. Adam Fox, NYR 743 (40-34-17-6-2)

2. Cale Makar, COL 655 (31-30-22-7-4)

3. Victor Hedman, TBL 433 (22-12-16-13-10)

4. Dougie Hamilton, CAR 239 1-8-20-21-10)

5. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 125 (2-4-8-10-7)

6. Shea Theodore, VGK 109 (2-3-3-12-17)

7. Darnell Nurse, EDM 76 (0-3-3-10-10)

8. MacKenzie Weegar, FLA 74 (0-3-4-6-15)

9. Kris Letang, PIT 60 (1-3-3-2-8)

10. Jakob Chychrun, ARI 50 (1-0-3-5-10)

11. Devon Toews, COL 12 (0-0-1-2-1)

12. John Carlson, WSH 6 (0-0-0-2-0)

13. Jeff Petry, MTL 5 (0-0-0-1-2)

14. Roman Josi, NSH 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

16. Brett Pesce, CAR 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

17. Adam Pelech, NYI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

17. Ryan Pulock, NYI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

And the Calder Trophy winner is….

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov was named the Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

He led all rookies in goals (27), points (51), power-play goals (eight) and shots on goal (157). He was second in even-strength points (38) and power-play points (13).

2021 Calder Trophy voting

Points (1st-5th)

1. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 997 (99-1-0-0-0)

2. Jason Robertson, DAL 689 (1-94-3-2-0)

3. Alex Nedeljkovic, CAR 386 (0-4-62-14-6)

4. Josh Norris, OTT 183 (0-0-13-29-31)

5. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 165 (0-0-13-29-13)

6. Vitek Vanecek, WSH 49 (0-0-3-8-10)

7. Ty Smith, NJD 25 (0-0-1-3-11)

8. Nils Hoglander, VAN 24 (0-0-1-4-7)

9. Tim Stützle, OTT 18 (0-0-2-2-2)

10. Yegor Sharangovich, NJD 17 (0-1-0-1-7)

11. Pius Suter, CHI 12 (0-0-1-2-1)

12. K’Andre Miller, NYR 8 (0-0-0-2-2)

13. Kevin Lankinen, CHI 7 (0-0-0-2-1)

14. Eeli Tolvanen, NSH 6 (0-0-1-0-1)

15. Kaapo Kahkonen, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

15. Ilya Sorokin, NYI 4 (0-0-0-1-1)

15. Artem Zub, OTT 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

18. Mikey Anderson, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

18. Brandon Hagel, CHI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

18. Zach Whitecloud, VGK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Points allocation: 10-7-5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)