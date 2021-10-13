NHL News: The Nashville Predators, Mattias Ekholm Reach A Four-Year Extension

Pierre LeBrun: The Nashville Predators and defenseman Mattias Ekholm agreed on a four-year contract extension with a $6.5 million cap hit. Ekholm was entering the final year of his deal.

Adam Vingan: Ekholm contract breakdown.

2022-23: $5.5 million

2023-24: $6.5 million

2024-25: $6.5 million

2025-26: $6.5 million

Ekholm doesn’t get a no-trade or no-movement clause.

The Athletic: Mattias Ekholm and his agents were willing to shut down extension talks during the season but sides reached a deal before the 31-year old signed today.

Dom Luszczyszyn: “Ekholm is a fantastic player but one who would’ve been a valuable trade chip for a team that should be rebuilding. His age makes the deal is especially risky because a sharp decline can come at any time.”

It really was like a night-and-day situation as soon as he went from the clean-up man with Ellis or Subban to “the guy who does everything” with Fabbro. pic.twitter.com/3HTDRUjKSj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 13, 2021

Mattias Ekholm is very good now, but at 31 his comp list is full of red flags. This deal could age quite poorly and I’m not exactly sure why Nashville signed it given the team’s current trajectory. pic.twitter.com/2RcFI5wbFa — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 13, 2021

The Nashville Predators have re-signed Mattias Ekholm to four-year extension with $6.25M per year. Interesting move by the Predators. Are they in rebuild or are they focus on winning? Who knows? pic.twitter.com/DyalSbUroS — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 13, 2021