NHL News: The Nashville Predators, Mattias Ekholm Reach A Four-Year Extension
The Nashville Predators and defenseman Mattias Ekholm agreed on a four-year contract extension with a $6.5 million cap hit.
Pierre LeBrun: The Nashville Predators and defenseman Mattias Ekholm agreed on a four-year contract extension with a $6.5 million cap hit. Ekholm was entering the final year of his deal.

Adam Vingan: Ekholm contract breakdown.

2022-23: $5.5 million
2023-24: $6.5 million
2024-25: $6.5 million
2025-26: $6.5 million

Ekholm doesn’t get a no-trade or no-movement clause.

The Athletic: Mattias Ekholm and his agents were willing to shut down extension talks during the season but sides reached a deal before the 31-year old signed today.

Dom Luszczyszyn: “Ekholm is a fantastic player but one who would’ve been a valuable trade chip for a team that should be rebuilding. His age makes the deal is especially risky because a sharp decline can come at any time.”