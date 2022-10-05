NHL News: The New York Islanders extend Mathew Barzal for eight-years

Chris Johnston: The New York Islanders have signed Mathew Barzal to an eight-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $9.15 million.

Pierre LeBurn: As GM Lou Lamoriello likes his big long-term deal, a $9.15 million salary each year.

Barzal will have a modified no-trade – a 22-team no-trade list from 2024 on.

Andrew Gross: Barzal has always said that he wants to play on Long Island: “I love it here. I genuinely do.”

Andrew Gross: Barzal: “I never had talks with anyone about going anywhere else or playing this out.”

Andrew Gross: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: “I’m a fan because Mat has the ability to raise his game and to be a special player. And now, with this contract and our faith in him, (it) puts that responsibility on him. We’re trusting that. It’s up to him to respond to that.”

Kevin Kurz: Lamoriello said that he didn’t want Barzal’s contract situation to be a distraction and wanted to get a deal done before the started of the season.

Puck Pedia: Barzal has one year left on his current deal at a $7 million cap hit.

He would have been owed an $8.4 million qualifying offer after the season.

His extension buys one RFA year and seven UFA seasons.

Cap Friendly: Most comparable contracts.

1. Brayden Point ($9.5M x 8) – Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Robert Thomas ($8.125M x 8) – St. Louis Blues

3. Ryan Johansen ($8M x 8) – Nashville Predators

Cap Friendly: The Islanders now have $12.125 million in projected salary cap space for next season with a roster of 17 players.

Pending free agents include: Kieffer Bellows, Scott Mayfield, Semyon Varlamov, Oliver Wahlstrom and Zach Parise.

Mathew Barzal, signed to an 8x$9.15M extension by NYI, is a playmaking centre whose production has not really lined up with his almost unequalled transition and puck skills. A mediocre shot and a habit for making the safe play to the point has limited his impact. #Isles pic.twitter.com/teRbWBIhiu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 4, 2022