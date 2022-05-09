NHL News: The New York Islanders have fired head coach Barry Trotz

New York Islanders: GM Lou Lamoriello announced today that they have relieved head coach Barry Trotz of his duties.

Shannon Hogan: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: “It’s my role to make the best decision for the organization going forward and I believe this group of players needs a new voice, it’s in no way negative on Barry Trotz.”

Greg Wyshynski: GM Lamoriello when asked why they parted ways with Trotz: “I would rather not get into any of the reasons.”

Mollie Walker: Lamoriello said that he didn’t talk to any of the players before he decided to relieve Trotz of his duties.

Cap Friendly: Trotz had one more year left on his deal at $4 million.

Thoughts from the media

David Pagnotta: “Some talk around the team suggests the relationship between coach and some players (and Lou) may have gotten a little bumpy this season. That said, a new system may exploit the Isles’ offensive game and I suspect that’s part of the reasoning.”

Matt Larkin: “Barry Trotz’s four seasons with Islanders..

1. Jack Adams

2. Final four loss to eventual Cup champ

3. Final four loss to eventual Cup champ

4. 13-game road trip, 50 games in 99 days to end season

…there has to be more to his canning than meets the eye.”

Craig Morgan: “Kind of stunning when you factor in the fact that New York had to open with 13 straight road games and then adjust to a new home arena. Trotz will work again if he wants to work. He’s one of the game’s best coaches.”

GregWyshynski: “Lou over-reactively firing a coach in response to a disappointing season after a run of success is frankly nostalgic for me.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Wait seriously??? After one bad Murphy’s Law season? Unless Trotz lost the room (and I don’t cover the Isles so I wouldn’t know and don’t want to imply that he did), this just strikes me as a classic case of Lou being Lou.”

Scott Billeck: “Seems insane to fire a coach of a team that arguably had the worst end of the stick when it came to COVID and games not being cancelled earlier this season (until they finally were), plus that massive road trip to start the year.”

Justin Bourne: “Not sure any coach did more with less than Trotz did with the Isles. And this past season, w/ schedule and COVID, dealt a pretty brutal hand. This feels a bit like deflection of attention from Lou, I don’t think everyone there is thrilled with the job that’s been done at the top.”

Abbey Mastracco: “Lou used to make a lot of decisions like this when he was with the Devils. The answer to everything in New Jersey was just to fire the coach. But we haven’t seen this Lou with the Islanders.”

Mike McIntyre: “With Barry Trotz fired today — what are you doing, New York Islanders??? — the #NHLJets should be moving mountains to bring him home. It won’t be cheap, but it’s a move you find a way to make if serious about winning.”

Scott Billeck: “Assuming Trotz wants to coach next season, there would be no greater move from Kevin Cheveldayoff this summer from a selling hope standpoint than hiring him. Proven winner. Defensive guru. Stanley Cup champion.”

Ben Pope: “This is absolutely shocking. Arguably no other NHL coach has a better track record to prove that his coaching alone makes a team substantially better. He should be the Blackhawks’ #1 coaching choice unless there’s something behind this we don’t know.”

Neal McHale: “Worth noting, Devils GM, Tom Fitzgerald played under Trotz and was his captain for four seasons…this is a fresh, evolving situation though.”