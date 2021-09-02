NHL News: The New York Islanders Officially Sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin

Parise confirms he’s signed with the Islanders
Michael Russo: Spoke with Zach Parise who confirmed that he signed a contract with the New York Islanders earlier this summer but GM Lou Lamoriello hasn’t registered it yet.
Islanders officially sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin
Arthur Staple: New York Islanders signed four players and are now at about $85.2 million. They may need to move a contract to bring in a left-handed defenseman. (They will get some LTIR space)
Casey Cizikas — 6 years at $2.5 million
Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.
2021-22: $2.5 million
2022-23: $2.5 million
2023-24: $2.5 million
2024-25: $2.5 million
2025-26: $2.5 million
2026-27: $2.5 million
Uh, oh. Cmon. Six-year deal for 30 years old Casey Cizikas? Especially when Cizikas is just 4th liner? This is brutal terrible contract from Lamoriello. Yeah, Cizikas is great forechecker and PKer, but SIX years? Cmon, unacceptable. Awful. pic.twitter.com/2IFJIl0T3R
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021
Kyle Palmieri — 4 years at $5 million
Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.
2021-22: $5 million – full NTC
2022-23: $5 million – ful NTC
2023-24: $5 million – M-NTC 16-team no trade
2024-25: $5 million – M-NTC 16-team no trade
Kyle Palmieri has re-signed with the New York Islanders for 4 years with $5M per year. It’s a bit overpaid in our eyes, but Palmieri is can be very good TOP6 winger and the Islanders are in mode to win right now. So why not. pic.twitter.com/aLZdiO8sCT
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021
Anthony Beauvillier — 3 years at $4.15 million
Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.
2021-22: $4.15 million
2022-23: $4.15 million
2023-24: $4.15 million
The New York Islanders have also re-signed Anthony Beauvillier to three-year contract with $4.15M per year. Beauvillier is still young forward who has great shot. It’s fair value in our eyes. We believe he can be better than he was in the last season. pic.twitter.com/OFtgeXMkjF
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021
Ilya Sorokin — 3 years at $4 million
Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.
2021-22: $4M
2022-23: $4M
2023-24: $4M
The New York Islanders have re-signed Ilya Sorokin to three-year deal with $4M per year. You know, goalies are just voodoo, but after the last season this deal looks fair. Sorokin had very good last season, but he played “only” 22 games. We’ll see if it’s worth the contract. pic.twitter.com/8XJel4Z2FL
— Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021