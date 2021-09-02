NHL News: The New York Islanders Officially Sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin
Parise confirms he’s signed with the Islanders

Michael Russo: Spoke with Zach Parise who confirmed that he signed a contract with the New York Islanders earlier this summer but GM Lou Lamoriello hasn’t registered it yet.

Islanders officially sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders signed four players and are now at about $85.2 million. They may need to move a contract to bring in a left-handed defenseman. (They will get some LTIR space)

Casey Cizikas — 6 years at $2.5 million

Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.

2021-22: $2.5 million
2022-23: $2.5 million
2023-24: $2.5 million
2024-25: $2.5 million
2025-26: $2.5 million
2026-27: $2.5 million

Kyle Palmieri — 4 years at $5 million

Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.

2021-22: $5 million – full NTC
2022-23: $5 million – ful NTC
2023-24: $5 million – M-NTC 16-team no trade
2024-25: $5 million – M-NTC 16-team no trade

Anthony Beauvillier — 3 years at $4.15 million

Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.

2021-22: $4.15 million
2022-23: $4.15 million
2023-24: $4.15 million

Ilya Sorokin — 3 years at $4 million

Cap Friendly: Contract breakdown.

2021-22: $4M
2022-23: $4M
2023-24: $4M

 