NHL News: The New York Islanders Officially Sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin

Parise confirms he’s signed with the Islanders

Michael Russo: Spoke with Zach Parise who confirmed that he signed a contract with the New York Islanders earlier this summer but GM Lou Lamoriello hasn’t registered it yet.

Islanders officially sign Cizikas, Palmieri, Beauvillier and Sorokin

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders signed four players and are now at about $85.2 million. They may need to move a contract to bring in a left-handed defenseman. (They will get some LTIR space)

Casey Cizikas — 6 years at $2.5 million

Uh, oh. Cmon. Six-year deal for 30 years old Casey Cizikas? Especially when Cizikas is just 4th liner? This is brutal terrible contract from Lamoriello. Yeah, Cizikas is great forechecker and PKer, but SIX years? Cmon, unacceptable. Awful. pic.twitter.com/2IFJIl0T3R — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021

Kyle Palmieri — 4 years at $5 million

Kyle Palmieri has re-signed with the New York Islanders for 4 years with $5M per year. It’s a bit overpaid in our eyes, but Palmieri is can be very good TOP6 winger and the Islanders are in mode to win right now. So why not. pic.twitter.com/aLZdiO8sCT — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021

Anthony Beauvillier — 3 years at $4.15 million

The New York Islanders have also re-signed Anthony Beauvillier to three-year contract with $4.15M per year. Beauvillier is still young forward who has great shot. It’s fair value in our eyes. We believe he can be better than he was in the last season. pic.twitter.com/OFtgeXMkjF — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) September 1, 2021

Ilya Sorokin — 3 years at $4 million

