NHL News: The NHL and NHLPA Have A Tentative Agreement In Place For The 2020-21 NHL Season

Pierre LeBrun: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly:

“We have a tentative Agreement with the Players’ Association on plans for the 2020/21 NHL Season. The agreement is subject to approval by both of our respective constituencies.”

Frank Seravalli: The agreement still requires approval from both boards.

Training camps are scheduled to open on January 3, December 30th for the non-playoff teams. The regular season would get underway on January 13th.

Scheduling hasn’t been finalized and dates are subject to change.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL’s Board of Governors will have their call and vote on either Sunday or Monday.

Chris Johnston: The NHLPA’s executive board is in favor the agreement but they haven’t fully papered and signed off on it.

Elliotte Friedman: The plan is for a 56-game season.

Pierre LeBrun: Pending Board of Governor’s approval, what the divisions could look like:

Bos-Buf-NJ-NYI-NYR-Phi-Pgh-Was

Car-CBJ-Dal-Det-Chi-Fla-Nas-TB

Ana-Ari-Col-LA-Min-SJ-STL-VGK

Cgy-Edm-Ott-MTL-Tor-Van-Wpg

Elliotte Friedman: Playoffs would include the top four teams from each division. Winners of each division would be in the semifinals.

Pierre LeBrun: Given the Canadian-U.S. border issue, this is really the only format they can use.

Darren Dreger: The NHL is still focusing on having the Canadian division and being able to play on all seven cities. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly is talking with all the provinces and talks are ongoing this weekend.

Pierre LeBrun: Source saying that NHL hopes to have all health protocols worked out with each province by Monday.

Steve Simmons: “There are at least two provinces that may not sign off on NHL games being played in Canada but there will be external pressures in the next few days for them to do so. As usual nothing is done until it’s done.”

David Pagnotta: (last night) “On the all-Canadian division: Told the 5 provinces (AB, BC, MB, ON, QC) are working together, to some extent, on parameters to allow the 7 CDN teams to play their games in home arenas. Per a source, right now 4 provinces are good with the plan; only 1 province has some objections.”

Elliotte Friedman: Other details of the agreements include:

A four to six player taxi squad.

If a player opts out of playing, the team has the option to toll/carry-over the contract.

Player salaries are not prorated.

No exhibition games.

Frank Seravalli: The $81.5 million salary cap with a 23-man roster. The taxi squad will travel and practice with the teams and will get full AHL salary.

There will be more flexibility for emergency recalls.

Puck Pedia: “Word that the taxi squad functions like the minors for purposes of cap impact and waivers. Therefore, unless some special rules added, should see players that do not require waivers be assigned to taxi squad on most non-game days for cap-tight teams to save cap space.”