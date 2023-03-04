NHL News: The number of trades for each team, waivers, and player signings

Number of trades

Cap Friendly: The number of trades that each team move over the past month.

9- CHI

8-

7- ARI, MIN, NSH, NYR, SJS

6- ANA, BUF, TOR, VAN

5- LAK

4- COL, CBJ, DET, OTT, PIT, STL, VGK, WSH

3- BOS, DAL, EDM, MTL, PHI

2- CGY, CAR, NJD, TBL, WPG

1- NYI, SEA

0- FLA

On and clearing waivers

Chris Johnston: The Florida Panthers put Jean-Francois Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick on waivers.

San Jose Sharks Derrick Pouliot cleared waivers.

Player signings

The Predators extend Dante Fabbro

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have re-signed right-handed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million.

He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights after next season and owed a $2.5 million qualifying offer. He’s a year away from being a UFA.

The Capital extend Aube-Kubel

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract extension worth $1.225 million.

The Capitals claimed the 26-year-old off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leaf back on November 5th. He’s recorded two goals and added six assists in 36 games with between to the two teams.

The Predators extend Lankinen

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year, $2 million extension. He would have been a UFA after the season. He was coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

The Red Wings sign Lethemon

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 26-year-old goaltender John Lethemon to a one-year deal for the remainder of this season. The deal is pro-rated.

He’s get $750,000 in the NHL and $65,000 in the minors.

The Flyers sign Wiebe

Puck Pedia: (on Thursday) The Philadelphia Flyers have signed free agent forward Jaxsen Wiebe to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $852,500 salary cap hit and AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $77,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors

2025-26: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors

