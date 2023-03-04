NHL News: The number of trades for each team, waivers, and player signings

Number of trades
Cap Friendly: The number of trades that each team move over the past month.
9- CHI
8-
7- ARI, MIN, NSH, NYR, SJS
6- ANA, BUF, TOR, VAN
5- LAK
4- COL, CBJ, DET, OTT, PIT, STL, VGK, WSH
3- BOS, DAL, EDM, MTL, PHI
2- CGY, CAR, NJD, TBL, WPG
1- NYI, SEA
0- FLA
On and clearing waivers
Chris Johnston: The Florida Panthers put Jean-Francois Berube and Evan Fitzpatrick on waivers.
San Jose Sharks Derrick Pouliot cleared waivers.
Player signings
The Predators extend Dante Fabbro
Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have re-signed right-handed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a one-year, $2.5 million.
He’ll be an RFA with arbitration rights after next season and owed a $2.5 million qualifying offer. He’s a year away from being a UFA.
The Capital extend Aube-Kubel
Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract extension worth $1.225 million.
The Capitals claimed the 26-year-old off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leaf back on November 5th. He’s recorded two goals and added six assists in 36 games with between to the two teams.
The Predators extend Lankinen
Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year, $2 million extension. He would have been a UFA after the season. He was coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
The Red Wings sign Lethemon
Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 26-year-old goaltender John Lethemon to a one-year deal for the remainder of this season. The deal is pro-rated.
He’s get $750,000 in the NHL and $65,000 in the minors.
The Flyers sign Wiebe
Puck Pedia: (on Thursday) The Philadelphia Flyers have signed free agent forward Jaxsen Wiebe to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry an $852,500 salary cap hit and AAV.
2023-24: $775,000 salary, $80,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors
2024-25: $775,000 salary, $77,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors
2025-26: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors
Bruce Boudreau pep talk
Bruce Boudreau saw that the #TradeCentre crew needed a pep talk… and he delivered. pic.twitter.com/FYlo0ihlKX
