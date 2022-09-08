NHL News: The Ottawa Senators extend Tim Stutzle for Eight Years

Ian Mendes: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tim Stutzle to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $8.35 million.

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Stutzle.

2023-24: $5 million

2024-25: $6.5 million

2025-26: $9 million

2026-27: $9 million

2027-28: $10 million

2028-29: $10 million

2029-30: $9.9 million

2030-31: $7.4 million

For the last four years of the deal, Stutzle will have a 10-team no-trade clause.

Cap Friendly: The Senators have five players of their core locked up for at least the next five seasons.

Tim Stützle ($8.35 million)

Brady Tkachuk ($8.2 million)

Thomas Chabot ($8 million)

Josh Norris ($7.95 million)

Drake Batherson ($4.975 million)

Shawn Simpson: “Stützle comes in just above Tkachuk, and Debrincat could come in above Stützle, and it all makes sense.”

Chris Johnston: “Something to keep in mind with all long-term extensions like this one for Stützle going forward: The possibility, or even likelihood, the NHL’s salary cap jumps considerably during the life of the contract.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The 20-year-old Stutzle on signing the eight-year, $66.8 million extension.

“I was super, super happy to be able to sign it today. Like I said, for me it was really important that everybody was buying in.

“The numbers, to me, weren’t the most important. It’s about the team we have and I’m super-excited about that.”

Extension talks started in August and finding common ground didn’t take long.

Tim Stützle, signed to a 8x$8.4M extension by OTT, is a promising young forward who loves to carry the puck in transition and show off his hands. Still working out how to create offence in dangerous areas, produced well last season but mostly on the PP. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/MrjBrhQ4ij — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 7, 2022

Tim Stützle has re-signed with the Ottawa Senators to a eight-year extension with an AAV of $8.35M. This is pretty good deal in our eyes. Stützle played great hockey on center in the last season and we believe he’ll be even better in next years. He’s a future of the Senators. pic.twitter.com/TiSXW6WSOf — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 7, 2022