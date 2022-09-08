NHL News: The Ottawa Senators extend Tim Stutzle for Eight Years
Ian Mendes: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tim Stutzle to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $8.35 million.

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Stutzle.

2023-24: $5 million
2024-25: $6.5 million
2025-26: $9 million
2026-27: $9 million
2027-28: $10 million
2028-29: $10 million
2029-30: $9.9 million
2030-31: $7.4 million

For the last four years of the deal, Stutzle will have a 10-team no-trade clause.

Cap Friendly: The Senators have five players of their core locked up for at least the next five seasons.

Tim Stützle ($8.35 million)
Brady Tkachuk ($8.2 million)
Thomas Chabot ($8 million)
Josh Norris ($7.95 million)
Drake Batherson ($4.975 million)

Shawn Simpson: “Stützle comes in just above Tkachuk, and Debrincat could come in above Stützle, and it all makes sense.”

Chris Johnston: “Something to keep in mind with all long-term extensions like this one for Stützle going forward: The possibility, or even likelihood, the NHL’s salary cap jumps considerably during the life of the contract.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The 20-year-old Stutzle on signing the eight-year, $66.8 million extension.

“I was super, super happy to be able to sign it today. Like I said, for me it was really important that everybody was buying in.

“The numbers, to me, weren’t the most important. It’s about the team we have and I’m super-excited about that.”

Extension talks started in August and finding common ground didn’t take long.