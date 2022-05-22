NHL News: The Pittsburgh Penguins Re-sign Bryan Rust

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed forward Bryan Rust to a six-year contract worth $30.75 million – a $5.125 million cap hit.

“Bryan exemplifies what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin,” said Hextall. “Since being drafted by Pittsburgh, he has developed into a versatile player and leader on our team, capable of contributing in any situation. His leadership qualities and experience as a two-time Stanley Cup champion is an important piece of our team.”

Cap Friendly: After Rust signed the Penguins now have about $24 million salary cap space with 15 players under contract – 8 forwards, 6 defense and 1 goaltender.

UFAs include: Malkin Rakell Rodrigues Boyle Letang Beaulieu DeSmith

RFAs include: Kapanen Heinen

Cap Friendly: Comparable contracts for Rust include.

1. Blake Coleman (CGY): $4.9M x 6

2. Zach Hyman (EDM): $5.5M x 7

3. Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) $5.25M x 5

Mike DeFabo: “If the Penguins could clone Bryan Rust it would solve a lot of their lineup issues. Consider all the “top-six” wingers they acquired who haven’t worked. Signing him to an extension makes a ton of sense.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Bryan Rust to six-year extension with $5.125M per year. Rust is a TOP6 winger, very good offensively. He has some flaws in defense, overall he’s pretty good complementary player for Crosby. Important sign for the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/7fGAAcuEkt — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) May 22, 2022