NHL News: The Predators Extend Forsberg … Kings Extend Kempe
The Predators extend Filip Forsberg

Nashville Predators: The Predators have re-signed forward Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract extension with an $8.5 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Predators have $10.5 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract.

RFAs: Trenin, Luff, Leonard
UFAs: Cousins, Benning, Harpur, Davies, Rittich

The Kings extend Adrian Kempe

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have re-sign forward Adrian Kempe to a four-year contract extension.

Puck Pedia: Kempe signed a four-year, $22 million deal – a $5.5 million cap hit. He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause in the last two years of the deal.

2022-23: $4.25 million salary and a $1 million signing sonus
2023-24: $5.75 million salary
2024-25: $5.5 million salary
2025-26: $5.5 million salary