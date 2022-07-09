NHL News: The Predators Extend Forsberg … Kings Extend Kempe

The Predators extend Filip Forsberg
Nashville Predators: The Predators have re-signed forward Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract extension with an $8.5 million salary cap hit.
Puck Pedia: The Predators have $10.5 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract.
RFAs: Trenin, Luff, Leonard
UFAs: Cousins, Benning, Harpur, Davies, Rittich
Live with Restream https://t.co/kxwWQR4NJq
— Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) July 9, 2022
Filip Forsberg, signed 8x$8.5M by NSH, is a high-end, well-rounded top line winger coming off easily the best season of his career. #Preds pic.twitter.com/xzAuboaVxV
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 9, 2022
An $8.5 million cap hit comes under market value + Evolving-Hockey’s projection for Filip Forsberg. It helps to have a stellar season ahead of hitting unrestricted free agency. pic.twitter.com/ReiWxNwQk3
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 9, 2022
The Kings extend Adrian Kempe
Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have re-sign forward Adrian Kempe to a four-year contract extension.
Puck Pedia: Kempe signed a four-year, $22 million deal – a $5.5 million cap hit. He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause in the last two years of the deal.
2022-23: $4.25 million salary and a $1 million signing sonus
2023-24: $5.75 million salary
2024-25: $5.5 million salary
2025-26: $5.5 million salary
Adrian Kempe, signed 4x$5.5M by LA, is a top-six scoring forward who had a nice break-out season. Very effective player off the rush, even though it means giving some back defensively. #LAKings pic.twitter.com/sIpQPmeynK
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 9, 2022
Here are Kempe’s microstats from 2021-22, courtesy of AllThreeZones. Very few players created as much offence in transition as him this season. pic.twitter.com/lETghudBj8
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 9, 2022