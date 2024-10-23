NHL News: The St. Louis Blues Extend Jake Neighbours

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blue have extended forward Jake Neighbours to a two-year contract with a $3.75 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2025-26: $3.5 million

2026-27: $4 million

Neighbours will be an RFA when the contract expires and will be owed a $4 million qualifying offer. He’ll be two years away from being a UFA.

Jeremy Rutherford: “This is a good deal for Neighbours and Blues:

He gets security and it takes off a little pressure

Blues get a potential 25-30 goalscorer for $3.75 mil AAV

Blues avoid the possibility of teams around the league trying to sign him to an offer sheet next offseason”

Jake Neighbours, extended 2x$3.75M by STL, is a complementary scoring winger who got a lot of one-time and deflection goals playing with talented playmakers last year. Willing to battle and throw the body. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/SvPcZzBPZn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 22, 2024

NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jamie Benn