NHL News: The St. Louis Blues Extend Jake Neighbours
14
Author

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blue have extended forward Jake Neighbours to a two-year contract with a $3.75 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2025-26: $3.5 million
2026-27: $4 million

Neighbours will be an RFA when the contract expires and will be owed a $4 million qualifying offer. He’ll be two years away from being a UFA.

Jeremy Rutherford: “This is a good deal for Neighbours and Blues:

  • He gets security and it takes off a little pressure
  • Blues get a potential 25-30 goalscorer for $3.75 mil AAV
  • Blues avoid the possibility of teams around the league trying to sign him to an offer sheet next offseason”

NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jamie Benn