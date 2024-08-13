NHL News: The St. Louis Blues Sign Two Edmonton Oilers To Offer Sheets

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues have signed Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg to a two-year offer sheet with a cap hit of $4,580,917 and forward Dylan Holloway to a two-year offer sheet with a cap hit of $2,290,457.

The offer sheets would cost the Blues a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway.

The Oilers have seven days to decide whether to match or not.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The St. Louis Blues have re-acquired their 2025 second-round pick (Kevin Hayes trade) and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2026 second-round pick and the Ottawa Senators 2025 third-round pick.

Thoughts from the media

Bob Stauffer: “Regarding the St. Louis offer sheets on Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway…

#1. This is business, Blues are deploying a mechanism within the CBA.

#2. The @EdmontonOilers have a week to match.

#3. If the Oilers match on a player…he can’t be traded for a year. Lots in play here!”

Jim Matheson: “The Oilers may be forced to trade Ceci and his $3.25m for one more year or Kulak (two years at $2.75m per) on cap if the decide they can’t lose a young D in Broberg to offer sheet. Usually teams value young D over young wingers if they have to decide on offer sheet match”

Andy Stickland: “Pretty well thought out strategic move by the #stlblues to reaquire a 2nd round pick from Pitt. Edm with $3 mil in dead money between Campbell and Neal puts them in a bad spot. Edm lacks young established players in the org , this would decimate Edm youth in their lineup with one sub 25 year old in Bouchard. Plus with upcoming negotiations with Draisaitl and Bouchard coming.”

Ryan Rishaug: “Oilers definitely in a tough spot with these offer sheets. Kanes health status becomes even more important with the potential for LTIR relief, but even at that, will be tough to keep both players. 2 coordinated offer sheets at a team thoroughly strapped. Aggressive targeted move by Blues”

David Pagnotta: “Of note, players must agree and sign an offer sheet, they aren’t simply at the mercy of the team pitching the offer. In this case, both Broberg & Holloway agreed to deals with the Blues, which the Oilers have 7 days to match or take draft pick compensation for either or both.”

Jim Biringer: “Quick Note here but with @Bob_Stauffer coming out with that note about Evander Kane needing surgery & could miss the start of the season and be on LTIR that would give the Oilers the money to match & allow them to figure out how to move money later on.”

Andy Strickland: “You would think the #StlBlues would be able to get at least one of the two. The Evander Kane injury situation could be a wildcard”

Ryan Pike: “Your annual reminder that LTIR isn’t a magic wand. If Evander Kane is expected to only miss *some* time this season, the Oilers can’t really solve all their cap problems by stashing him away to start the year.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “That’s a real wrench for the Oilers’ cap and/or depth chart depending on the outcome (whether they match). This scenario was always on the table after all those July 1 signings.”

Lowetide: “With the twin offer sheets just delivered to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg by the St. Louis Blues, it’s worth noting both of them (along with Stuart Skinner) are absolutely key to the Oilers improvements in 2024-25.”

JFresh: “Easy decision to for EDM to walk away from Broberg and keep Holloway. Outside chance Broberg becomes the 2LD of the future but a cap Cup contender can’t have their third pairing guy making $4.6M.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I do wonder if a not insignificant part of the reason why Armstrong was willing to do this is because he’s already decided/announced that he’s retiring from the GM position in 2026.”

Marco D’Amico: “IMO, this is a play for Broberg by the St Louis, with Holloway being the distraction. Smart use of offer sheeting here.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Of course the cap hits/contracts on the offer sheets (particularly for Broberg) are overpays for what they are now. That’s the only way an offer sheet works. You’re paying both to make it cost-prohibitive for the other team to match, & b/c you believe in the players’ upsides.”

Cam Robinson: “We appreciate the fun, St Louis… but it’s an easy choice to take the 2nd round pick instead of paying Broberg 4.6M and blowing the internal cap setup and not having enough to pay Draisaitl. Holloway an easy match.”

Anthony Di Marco: “Most ppl I’ve spoken with are of the belief that #stlblues will walk away with one of the players – most likely Philip Broberg. Overall a positive response from league executives for the aggressive play by STL; does this open up the use of the offer sheet going forward?”

Brandon Holmes : “I just love the chaos caused by the Blues putting through both of these offer sheets at the same time, because it puts the Oilers in such an uncomfy position with their roster plans. Kane going on IR would only solve the problem temporarily, they have to do something eventually.”

: “I just love the chaos caused by the Blues putting through both of these offer sheets at the same time, because it puts the Oilers in such an uncomfy position with their roster plans. Kane going on IR would only solve the problem temporarily, they have to do something eventually.” Brandon Holmes : “Holloway we think gets matched, but they’ll need to eventually clear about $2.75M to do it. The obvious trade candidates to clear that amount are Kulak or Ceci, but do you really want to trade a defenseman with Broberg out the door? Rock and a hard place, love the chaos.”

: “Holloway we think gets matched, but they’ll need to eventually clear about $2.75M to do it. The obvious trade candidates to clear that amount are Kulak or Ceci, but do you really want to trade a defenseman with Broberg out the door? Rock and a hard place, love the chaos.” Brandon Holmes: “Obviously if you have to choose between Holloway and Kulak/Ceci long term you take Holloway, but for a team with Cup aspirations in 2025 I don’t think they’re excited to make Brown an every night starter”

Not for nothing, this is the exact AAV that I mentioned with you in July that made sense for Broberg. It’s the perfect poison pill – just enough to make them uncomfortable, not enough to make #stlblues uncomfortable. From @zjlaing at @OilersNation: https://t.co/1LhvCvs3RD pic.twitter.com/o051EE1td8 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 13, 2024

Philip Broberg has signed to a 2x$4.6M offer sheet with STL. He doesn’t have a player card from last year, but here’s 2022-23. Broberg played 10 games in the 2024, predominantly on his off-side. His underlying numbers were poor but he impressed a lot of people eye-test-wise. pic.twitter.com/fRJmZjI4Ia — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 13, 2024