NHL News: The Tampa Bay Lightning Advance To The Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final

Chris Johnston: Lightning coach Jon Cooper hopes the Bell Centre will increase their capacity for the Stanley Cup Final: “I hope they let more fans in there. The fans of Quebec, they haven’t been back since ’93, they deserve to watch their team play. I hope they get in there because … this game was meant to be played in front of fans.”

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz after the game: “I said to them, this group is special. Their character, their work ethic. It’s undeniable. Our group believed we could do this. We still could. Some guys are beat up, worn out, hurt and they just keep going. There’s a bond between the players that’s really strong.”

NHL: Some of the numbers and records that occurred during the game and series.





Andrei Vasilveskiy continued his spectacular playoff run, elevating the Bolts big time and pitching two shut-outs in game 5 and 7. The Isles goalies were fine outside of the game five disaster but they got handily outduelled. pic.twitter.com/LaRYRqNUbL — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 26, 2021