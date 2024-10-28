NHL News: The Toronto Maple Leafs Extend Jake McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Jake McCabe to a five-year contract extension with a $4.51 million salary cap hit – $20.5 million.

Bartlett Hockey: “While that’s the current cap hit, the deal is actually $23.5m over 5 years ($4.7m AAV face value). There is some deferred money to bring down cap while increasing take home $ and maximizing tax efficiency.”

Puck Pedia: Yearly breakdown of McCabe’s deal.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, and a $5.225 million signing bonus.

2026-27: $1 million salary, $1.5 million signing bonus, and $3 million signing bonus deferred to Year 6.

2027-28: $1 million salary, $1.3 million signing bonus, $2.5 million signing bonus deferred to Year 6.

2028-29: $2.6 million salary, and a $1 million signing bonus.

2029-30: $3.6 million.

Chris Johnston: “Jake McCabe’s extension with the #leafs includes some deferred money, which lowered the cap hit to $4.51M. Fair to say he left some money on the table here.”

Justin Bourne: “McCabe as a UFA woulda got 5×5 somewhere, and is exactly what Leafs need. Has bite, PKs, skates well, hits, and I like his offence more than most, 8g last year wasn’t lucky. Makes some mistakes but at that $ isn’t paid to be flawless. Now give him a letter.”

Jake McCabe, signed to a 5x$4.5M extension by TOR, is a steady top four two-way defenceman and penalty killer. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/2xuoZRC3Xo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 28, 2024