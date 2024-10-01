NHL News: The Upcoming NHL Board of Governors Meetings

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Hair and Hot Air episode, on the upcoming NHL Board of Governors meetings.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “All right, the Board of Governor meetings coming up in New York on Tuesday, Elliott. You’re going to be there for them, anything of interest on the agenda that we should be keeping an eye out for?

Friedman: “Well, I don’t think there will be anything hugely substantial. It doesn’t sound like it. I could always be proven to be wrong, but that’s where it kind of stands right now.

I would expect that the Tampa sale for $2 billion, in that area is, depending on who you talk to. It’s anywhere from like, like $1.8 (billion) to $2 billion.

I think that one gets approved, although I don’t think that means you’re going to see much change in the way the Lightning are run for a little while, I think this is going to be a gradual process, but I think that one gets worked out.

Expansion. I know there have been some rumors about expansion. I don’t expect anything too huge out of this one when it comes to expansion. Although I have no doubt on some level, they’re going to talk about it or be updated about it. It seems to me that when it comes to expansion, the NHL, it’s almost like, in the past, you opened up the process and then you waited to see who came.

I think it’s going to be almost the reverse. It’s going to be, we’re going to know exactly who’s out there, exactly what all these bids can do, and then kind of announce expansion when everybody’s ready. And I don’t think they’re close to that right now.

I don’t know if this will be part of the Board of Governors, but there are two resolutions coming, expecting this week, and I think everybody hopes they kind of get done this week.

Number one, you know, the Columbus Blue Jackets, obviously, they have to deal with their, their cap situation, and I think they’re hoping to get that done this week.

And the other one, Kyle, that has to get sorted out is Robin Lehner and Vegas and their cap situation. And I think there is hope to get that sorted out sooner rather than later, as well.”