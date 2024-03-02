NHL News: The Vancouver Canucks Sign Elias Pettersson to an Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Vancouver Canucks were finally able to get forward Elias Pettersson signed to a contract extension. Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal which carries an $11.6 million salary cap hit.

The deal buys one year of restricted free agency and seven years of unrestricted.

Pierre LeBrun: Contract breakdown. He’ll have a full no-trade clause starting 2025-26.

2024-25: $2,500,000 salary, and a $12,000,000 signing bonus

2025-26: $4,500,000 salary, and a $10,000,000 signing bonus

2026-27: $11,000,000 salary

2027-28: $9,450,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus

2028-29: $7,250,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus

2029-30: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus

2030-31: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus

2031-32: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus

David Pagnotta: Pettersson after signing the deal: “This is a very exciting day for me and my family. I am very happy to be continuing my career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. I love this city and playing in front of the fans. We have an exciting group and believe we can do good things in the future. Both Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have done a great job in building this team and creating a culture, along with Rick Tocchet. And lastly I want to thank the Aquilini family for this opportunity.”

The contract is the fourth largest in terms of total money in the NHL as posted by Frank Seravalli.

Sidney Crosby: $104.4 million

Nathan MacKinnon: $100.8 million

Connor McDavid: $100 million

Elias Pettersson: $92.8 million

William Nylander: $92 million

Erik Karlsson: $90 million

David Pastrnak: $90 million

Drew Doughty: $88 million

Rasmus Dahlin: $88 million

Iraan Gaffar: Biggest cap hits for next season.

Auston Matthews $13.25 million

Nathan MacKinnon $12.6 million

Connor McDavid $12.5 million

Artemi Panarin $11.6 million

Elias Pettersson $11.6 million

Here’s some more Pettersson graphics. He’s not a guy who necessarily creates volume when it comes to scoring chances, but he can be counted on to make the most of what he does create. Also extremely active in the defensive zone turning puck retrievals into exits. pic.twitter.com/u3I5jmT1UE — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2024