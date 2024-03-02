NHL News: The Vancouver Canucks Sign Elias Pettersson to an Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Vancouver Canucks were finally able to get forward Elias Pettersson signed to a contract extension. Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal which carries an $11.6 million salary cap hit.
The deal buys one year of restricted free agency and seven years of unrestricted.
Pierre LeBrun: Contract breakdown. He’ll have a full no-trade clause starting 2025-26.
2024-25: $2,500,000 salary, and a $12,000,000 signing bonus
2025-26: $4,500,000 salary, and a $10,000,000 signing bonus
2026-27: $11,000,000 salary
2027-28: $9,450,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus
2028-29: $7,250,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus
2029-30: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus
2030-31: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus
2031-32: $3,700,000 salary, and a $5,000,000 signing bonus
David Pagnotta: Pettersson after signing the deal: “This is a very exciting day for me and my family. I am very happy to be continuing my career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. I love this city and playing in front of the fans. We have an exciting group and believe we can do good things in the future. Both Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have done a great job in building this team and creating a culture, along with Rick Tocchet. And lastly I want to thank the Aquilini family for this opportunity.”
The contract is the fourth largest in terms of total money in the NHL as posted by Frank Seravalli.
- Sidney Crosby: $104.4 million
- Nathan MacKinnon: $100.8 million
- Connor McDavid: $100 million
- Elias Pettersson: $92.8 million
- William Nylander: $92 million
- Erik Karlsson: $90 million
- David Pastrnak: $90 million
- Drew Doughty: $88 million
- Rasmus Dahlin: $88 million
Iraan Gaffar: Biggest cap hits for next season.
Auston Matthews $13.25 million
Nathan MacKinnon $12.6 million
Connor McDavid $12.5 million
Artemi Panarin $11.6 million
Elias Pettersson $11.6 million
Here’s some more Pettersson graphics. He’s not a guy who necessarily creates volume when it comes to scoring chances, but he can be counted on to make the most of what he does create. Also extremely active in the defensive zone turning puck retrievals into exits. pic.twitter.com/u3I5jmT1UE
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 2, 2024
One of the many reasons why Elias Pettersson is worth every penny pic.twitter.com/ckS422XZ0C
— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 2, 2024