NHL News: The Vancouver Canucks Sign J.T. Miller to a Seven-Year Extension

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract extension, an $8 million AAV.

Rick Dhaliwal: The contract carries a no-movement for all seven years. The first four years of the deal Miller has a full no-trade clause, and the final three years it’s a modified no-trade clause.

Iain MacIntyre: Jim Rutherford on the extension: “You have to take some risk. For what J.T. has done, what he’s capable of doing, we just felt it was worth that. He’s a good player, he wants to be here. He’ll figure out a way to contribute in the latter stages of that contract.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Miller’s agent Rick Bartlett: “This came about real quick, the Canucks stepped up in the last couple of days. JT loves the market, he could have got more on open market 100%, he left money on the table but he made the decision he wants to stay in VAN and spend his career in VAN and win Cups.”

Iain MacIntyre: “JT Miller re-signing is why you never say never. No question about his talent and importance to Canucks, but age and cap were daunting obstacles. Sides found a path to 7x$8M agreement that is slightly below market value and allows Canucks to keep their best forward.”

Iain MacIntyre: “As for the deal, Miller is 12th in NHL scoring over the last 3 seasons. His $8M cap hit will be 50th. Canucks should get good value over the next 4-5 years but obviously risk overpaying Miller towards the end. That’s business.”

J.T. Miller, signed to a 7x$8M extension by VAN, is a playmaking forward who produces very well despite not lighting the world on fire analytically. Does a lot of his damage on the powerplay and finished 5th in the league in secondary assists this season. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/qLPZzZ24vF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 2, 2022