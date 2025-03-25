NHL News: The Washington Capitals Extend Jakob Chychrun

The Washington Capitals have extended defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract, a $9 million salary cap hit.

Sammi Silber: Capitals GM Chris Patrick on Chychrun’s extension:

“Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL. His work ethic, skill set and ability to excel in all situations at both ends of the ice make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a perfect fit with our culture and vision for the future, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next eight years.”

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension. The 26-year-old leads Washington defensemen in goals, game-winning goals and power-play points this season. pic.twitter.com/qQA5aScz9r — Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) March 25, 2025

Thoughts from the media

Tarik El-Bashir: “Beginning next season, Chychrun will carry the second highest cap hit on the #ALLCAPS, just behind Ovechkin’s $9.5M hit and in front of Dubois’ $8.5M hit and Carlson’s $8M hit.”

Tarik El-Bashir: “With Chychrun re-signed, the #ALLCAPS have all 6 defensemen (the others being Carlson, Roy, Sandin, TvR and Fehervary) under contract through the end of next season. Washington’s blue line is tied with COL for most points in the NHL with 182. (The Avs have played one more game.)”

Josh Yohe: “He’s really good. But that deal strikes me as … excessive”

Shawn Hutcheon: “With 18 goals and 43 points, Jacob Chychrun should be getting some votes for the Norris Trophy.”

Adam Gretz: “A $9 million cap hit under a $95 million cap is comparable to around $8.2 million under this year’s cap. Which is less than what Owen Power makes. It’s fair.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “Should be noted that Chychrun’s Net Rating this season is +5.9. So Caps are banking on him keeping that up going forward. He’s obviously had an erratic career, but if that’s the real him they’re probably in an okay spot.”

Chychrun has had a great bounce-back season and $9M could be fine in a rising cap world if he can take over as the team’s No. 1 d-man (especially on the PP). But at the moment, it does look really rich. pic.twitter.com/UmpTadB7rs — dom (@domluszczyszyn) March 25, 2025