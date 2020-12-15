NHL News: Thornton Back In Toronto, and What The NHL Playoffs Will Look Like Not Known Yet

Thornton back in Toronto

Sportsnet: Joe Thornton has left HC Davos and was headed to Toronto yesterday. He played 12 games for Davos and recorded 11 points.

Davos GM Raeto Raffainer on the potential impact Thornton will have in Toronto.

“I studied their depth chart. … Even though faceoff stats dropped a little bit last year, he’ll have an unbelievably large impact on important faceoffs. PP, we don’t even have to discuss it. When the coaching staff gives him a role, he’ll be there,” Raffainer said. “The question is: Do you want to play him through all the games? He needs to find a way to help the organization jump this first playoff round. They will be smart with him. “They know exactly what they bought with him. The fire in his eyes and his whole body to win something is going to be huge. And he will help this organization to win, that’s for sure.”

NHL playoff format not known of the 2020-21 NHL season yet

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet radio and mentioned that in a normal year only 10 percent of teams that are four or more points out of the playoffs on November 1st come back and make the playoffs. Why would it change if a team got off to a slow start with a compressed schedule? It’s hard for teams to make up ground with the loser point available.

** NHLrumors.com transcription