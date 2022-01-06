NHL News: Three Games to be Moved, Waivers, In and Out of Protocol

Three more games will need rescheduling

NHL Public Relations: The NHL announced they will be rescheduling the below three games because of attendance restrictions for later this season.

Saturday, Jan. 15 – New Jersey @ Montreal

Monday, Jan. 17 – New Jersey @ Toronto

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Chicago @ Edmonton

Clearing, and on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Tuukka Rask and Zane McIntyre cleared waivers. The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Riley Nash on waivers.

Joe Smith: Putting Nash on waivers would create the roster space for Nikita Kucherov is he’s ready to play tonight.

Wild signing

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

In COVID protocol

Boston Bruins: Forward Tomas Nosek has been placed in COVID protocol.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that Jacob Bryson hasn’t been cleared from protocol yet but is going through the process. He won’t play tonight.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther remains in COVID protocol.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan, as well as defenseman Tyson Barrie have been placed in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Goaltender Spencer Knight was placed in COVID protocol.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin and forward Carl Grundstrom were put in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Cameron Hills and Michael Pezzetta were placed in COVID protocol.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is finishing his mandatory five-day quarantine and is not with the team in Vegas. He could join the team in Anaheim for Saturday’s game if he clears protocols.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny joins forward Claude Giroux and defenseman Ivan Provorov in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has been placed in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zack Kassian was removed from COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jimmy Vesey came out of protocol on Monday and should be able to return to the lineup tonight.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Jarred Tinordi is out of COVID protocol. Defenseman K’Andre Miller has been cleared after an inconclusive COVID test and joined the team in Vegas yesterday.

Sens Communications: Coming out of protocol for the Ottawa Senators were Tyler Ennis, Joshua Norris and Nick Paul.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is out of protocol and is practicing.