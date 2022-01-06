NHL News: Three Games to be Moved, Waivers, In and Out of Protocol

Three more games will need rescheduling
NHL Public Relations: The NHL announced they will be rescheduling the below three games because of attendance restrictions for later this season.
Saturday, Jan. 15 – New Jersey @ Montreal
Monday, Jan. 17 – New Jersey @ Toronto
Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Chicago @ Edmonton
Clearing, and on waivers
Elliotte Friedman: Tuukka Rask and Zane McIntyre cleared waivers. The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Riley Nash on waivers.
Joe Smith: Putting Nash on waivers would create the roster space for Nikita Kucherov is he’s ready to play tonight.
Wild signing
Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.
In COVID protocol
Boston Bruins: Forward Tomas Nosek has been placed in COVID protocol.
Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that Jacob Bryson hasn’t been cleared from protocol yet but is going through the process. He won’t play tonight.
Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther remains in COVID protocol.
Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan, as well as defenseman Tyson Barrie have been placed in COVID protocol.
Florida Panthers: Goaltender Spencer Knight was placed in COVID protocol.
Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin and forward Carl Grundstrom were put in COVID protocol.
Montreal Canadiens: Cameron Hills and Michael Pezzetta were placed in COVID protocol.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is finishing his mandatory five-day quarantine and is not with the team in Vegas. He could join the team in Anaheim for Saturday’s game if he clears protocols.
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and forward Travis Konecny joins forward Claude Giroux and defenseman Ivan Provorov in COVID protocol.
Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has been placed in COVID protocol.
Out of COVID protocol
Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zack Kassian was removed from COVID protocol.
Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jimmy Vesey came out of protocol on Monday and should be able to return to the lineup tonight.
New York Rangers: Defenseman Jarred Tinordi is out of COVID protocol. Defenseman K’Andre Miller has been cleared after an inconclusive COVID test and joined the team in Vegas yesterday.
Sens Communications: Coming out of protocol for the Ottawa Senators were Tyler Ennis, Joshua Norris and Nick Paul.
Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is out of protocol and is practicing.