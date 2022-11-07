NHL News: Tkachuk, Anderson, Stone, Murray, Samsonov, Carlson and Orlov

Panthers Matthew Tkachuk suspended

NHL Players Safety: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Chris Johnston: Tkachuk will forfeit $102,702.70 in salary for his two-game suspension.

Canadiens Josh Andersdon Suspended

NHL Players Safety: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Chris Johnston: Anderson will forfeit $59,459.46 in salary for his two-game suspension.

NHL Injury Notes

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Michael Stone has been put on the IR and defensemen Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert have been recalled.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Matt Murray‘s return is “on the horizon.” Murray has been progressing with this adductor injury and will join the team for practice on Tuesday. They don’t have any other timeline for Murray.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov has been put on the IR. They are waiting for his MRI results.

David Alter: Keefe on Samsonov: “will be out more than a week, by the looks of it.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (lower-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Samantha Pell: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was having a lower-body injury evaluated.