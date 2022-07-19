NHL News: Tkachuk, Dubois, Geekie, Kunin, Kahkonen, Slafkovsky, and Sturm

The Flames are taking Matthew Tkachuk to arbitration

Calgary Flames: The Flames have filed for team-elected salary arbitration with forward Matthew Tkachuk.

“This provides us the opportunity to continue to work with his representatives towards a contractual resolution while removing the possibility of an offer sheet.”

Puck Pedia: “Tkachuk can no longer just accept his Qualifying Offer (deadline was July 22). This extends the time period for #Flames and Tkachuk to work out a deal before he potentially ends up with a 1 year 9M contract and is a UFA afterwards.”

Pat Steinberg: “So why did Calgary go this direction? It removes the threat of an offer sheet, and also removes Tkachuk’s ability to accept his $9 million qualifying offer this week. Thus, the negotiation window for a long-term deal has been extended.”

The Jets are not talking to Pierre-Luc Dubois to arbitration

Murat Ates: The Winnipeg Jets didn’t file for team-elected salary arbitration with Pierre-Luc Dubois.

They will try to work out a contract or trade him. If an offer sheet comes, they’ll deal with it.

Murat Ates: On the Jets electing to not file for salary arbitration.

“Advantage: #NHLJets don’t give PLD the opportunity to choose a two year award that walks him straight to UFA status in 2024.

Disadvantage: he’s still eligible to sign an offer sheet w another team.

Dubois signing an offer sheet would create some tough choices for the Jets.

Coyotes sign Connor Geekie to his ELC

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2022 first round pick Connor Geekie to a three-year entry-level contract.

2022-23: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $525,000 in ‘A’ bonuses.

2023-24: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $775,000 in ‘A’ bonuses.

2024-25: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $1 million in ‘A’ bonuses.

The Sharks re-sign Luke Kunin

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed RFA forward Luke Kunin to a two-year contract with a $2.75 million cap hit.

He’ll be an RFA when the contract expires and a year away from unrestricted free agency.

2022-23: $2.5 million

2023-24: $3 million

The Sharks re-sign Kaapo Kahkonen

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed RFA goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract extension with a $2.75 million cap hit.

2022-23: $2.6 million

2023-24: $2.9 million

Kahkonen will be an unrestricted free agent when the contract expires.

The first overall pick could be CHL bound next season

Shawn Simpson: Have been hearing that the Montreal Canadiens will be sending Juraj Slafkovsky to the CHL this season.

It would be a smart move.

Sturm doesn’t need surgery

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks newly signed center Nico Sturm said he missed time in the playoffs with a torn UCL in his elbow. He doesn’t need surgery and has already started preparing for next season.