NHL News: Tkachuk, MacEwen, Pacioretty, Ovechkin, Landeskog and NHL Franchise Valuations
Brady Tkachuk's cap hit adjusted. Max Pacioretty, Alex Ovechkin scoring records. Gabriel Landeskog suspended. NHL franchise valuations.
Tkachuk’s cap hit adjusted

Puck Pedia: Brady Tkachuk’s contract didn’t get processed before yesterday’s deadline so it doesn’t kick in until today, day four of the season. It adjusts the salary cap hits to:

Yr 1: $8,330,674
Yr 2-7: $8,205,714

Flyers still waiting for MacEwen

David Pagnotta: Philadelphia Flyers Zach MacEwen is waiting for his US work visa after being claimed from the Vancouver Canucks.

Pacioretty scoring record

Allan Walsh: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is the first player to score against all 32 teams.

Ovechkin scoring record

Stats by Stats: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is the first NHL player to record a power-play goal, a shorthanded goal and an assist in a season opener.

Power-play and shorthanded goals were first tracked back in 1933-34.

Landeskog suspended

Chris Johnston: Gabriel Landeskog will forfeit $70,000 for his two-game suspension.

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended two games for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

NHL franchise valuations

Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico: Franchise valuations for all 32 NHL teams.

1 Toronto Maple Leafs $2 billion
2 New York Rangers $1.87 billion
3 Montreal Canadiens $1.58 billion
4 Chicago Blackhawks $1.36 billion
5 Boston Bruins $1.31 billion
6 Los Angeles Kings $1.27 billion
7 Philadelphia Flyers $1.25 billion
8 Washington Capitals $1.17 billion
9 Edmonton Oilers $1.16 billion
10 Detroit Red Wings $1.03 billion
11 Vancouver Canucks $975 million
12 Vegas Golden Knights $890 million
13 New York Islanders $865 million
14 Seattle Kraken $860 million
15 Pittsburgh Penguins $845 million
16 Calgary Flames $840 million
17 Dallas Stars $825 million
18 Tampa Bay Lightning $805 million
19 Minnesota Wild $785 million
20 Colorado Avalanche $775 million
21 New Jersey Devils $750 million
22 Winnipeg Jets $745 million
23 St. Louis Blues $710 million
24 San Jose Sharks $705 million
25 Anaheim Ducks $690 million
26 Nashville Predators $680 million
27 Buffalo Sabres $600 million
28 Carolina Hurricanes $545 million
29 Ottawa Senators $540 million
30 Columbus Blue Jackets $525 million
31 Florida Panthers $520 million
32 Arizona Coyotes $410 million

 