NHL News: Tkachuk, MacEwen, Pacioretty, Ovechkin, Landeskog and NHL Franchise Valuations

Tkachuk’s cap hit adjusted

Puck Pedia: Brady Tkachuk’s contract didn’t get processed before yesterday’s deadline so it doesn’t kick in until today, day four of the season. It adjusts the salary cap hits to:

Yr 1: $8,330,674

Yr 2-7: $8,205,714

Flyers still waiting for MacEwen

David Pagnotta: Philadelphia Flyers Zach MacEwen is waiting for his US work visa after being claimed from the Vancouver Canucks.

Pacioretty scoring record

Allan Walsh: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is the first player to score against all 32 teams.

Ovechkin scoring record

Stats by Stats: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is the first NHL player to record a power-play goal, a shorthanded goal and an assist in a season opener.

Power-play and shorthanded goals were first tracked back in 1933-34.

Landeskog suspended

Chris Johnston: Gabriel Landeskog will forfeit $70,000 for his two-game suspension.

NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended two games for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

