NHL News: Tkachuk, MacEwen, Pacioretty, Ovechkin, Landeskog and NHL Franchise Valuations

Tkachuk’s cap hit adjusted
Puck Pedia: Brady Tkachuk’s contract didn’t get processed before yesterday’s deadline so it doesn’t kick in until today, day four of the season. It adjusts the salary cap hits to:
Yr 1: $8,330,674
Yr 2-7: $8,205,714
Flyers still waiting for MacEwen
David Pagnotta: Philadelphia Flyers Zach MacEwen is waiting for his US work visa after being claimed from the Vancouver Canucks.
Pacioretty scoring record
Allan Walsh: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is the first player to score against all 32 teams.
Ovechkin scoring record
Stats by Stats: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is the first NHL player to record a power-play goal, a shorthanded goal and an assist in a season opener.
Power-play and shorthanded goals were first tracked back in 1933-34.
Landeskog suspended
Chris Johnston: Gabriel Landeskog will forfeit $70,000 for his two-game suspension.
NHL Player Safety: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended two games for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.
Remembering Kivlenieks
💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/YtgMr1qBT0
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 14, 2021
NHL franchise valuations
Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico: Franchise valuations for all 32 NHL teams.
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|$2 billion
|2
|New York Rangers
|$1.87 billion
|3
|Montreal Canadiens
|$1.58 billion
|4
|Chicago Blackhawks
|$1.36 billion
|5
|Boston Bruins
|$1.31 billion
|6
|Los Angeles Kings
|$1.27 billion
|7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|$1.25 billion
|8
|Washington Capitals
|$1.17 billion
|9
|Edmonton Oilers
|$1.16 billion
|10
|Detroit Red Wings
|$1.03 billion
|11
|Vancouver Canucks
|$975 million
|12
|Vegas Golden Knights
|$890 million
|13
|New York Islanders
|$865 million
|14
|Seattle Kraken
|$860 million
|15
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|$845 million
|16
|Calgary Flames
|$840 million
|17
|Dallas Stars
|$825 million
|18
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|$805 million
|19
|Minnesota Wild
|$785 million
|20
|Colorado Avalanche
|$775 million
|21
|New Jersey Devils
|$750 million
|22
|Winnipeg Jets
|$745 million
|23
|St. Louis Blues
|$710 million
|24
|San Jose Sharks
|$705 million
|25
|Anaheim Ducks
|$690 million
|26
|Nashville Predators
|$680 million
|27
|Buffalo Sabres
|$600 million
|28
|Carolina Hurricanes
|$545 million
|29
|Ottawa Senators
|$540 million
|30
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|$525 million
|31
|Florida Panthers
|$520 million
|32
|Arizona Coyotes
|$410 million