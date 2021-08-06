NHL News: Tomas Tatar, Yegor Sharangovich, Dante Fabbro, and Conor Timmins

New Jersey Devils agree to terms with Tomas Tatar

New Jersey Devils: The New Jersey Devils have signed unrestricted free-agent forward Tomas Tatar to a two-year contract with a $4.5 million AAV.

New Jersey signs a top-six winger that can play with either Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. Tatar is excellent at even-strength play and had 12 power-play goals in his last two full seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.

Yegor Sharangovich re-signs with New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils: Yegor Sharangovich is under contract with the New Jersey Devils for two more years at a cap hit of $2 million per season.

Sharangovich made a name for himself early in the season with a game-winning overtime goal versus the Boston Bruins. From there, the young Russian forward scored 16 times and had 30 points in 54 games.

Sharangovich is a pretty versatile forward that can play left-wing or center. He will still be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Dante Fabbro Avoids Arbitration with Nashville

NHL.com: Dante Fabbro signs a new deal with the Nashville Predators paying him $4.8 million over two years ($2.4 million AAV).

Fabbro had two goals and ten assists for Nashville last season in 40 games. He did not play in the playoffs. The defenseman avoided a hearing scheduled for August 20th and will again be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Zach Aston-Reese and Pittsburgh Penguins agree to a one-year deal

NHL.com: Pittsburgh and Zach Aston-Reese have come to terms on a two-year deal for the defenseman.

The deal is worth $1.725 million for the 2021-22 campaign.

Aston-Reese, just 26, made a significant defensive impact for the Penguins throughout the season and chipped in nine goals and 15 points in 45 games.

Despite his 67.8% defensive-zone usage, Aston-Reese was one of the better defensive forwards for Pittsburgh. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

Will Borgen agrees to a two-year pact with Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken: Will Borgen was plucked from the Buffalo Sabres by the Seattle Kraken via the expansion draft. The defenseman was given a two-year contract on Thursday.

Borgen obtains a small raise which pays him $900,000 for each of the next two seasons. The defender saw significant time on the penalty kill which Seattle’s Cammi Granato noted right away. He provides depth and bottom-pairing help to the Kraken’s defensive corps.

Could Conor Timmins get a new deal soon?

Craig Morgan: Conor Timmins, recently acquired by the Arizona Coyotes, is a 10.2(c) player. He holds no rights as an RFA and can only sign with the team that holds his right. There is talk Timmins and Arizona have had preliminary discussions on a contract.