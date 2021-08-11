NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito passes

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kraken hire Dan Bylsma

Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.

The Maple Leafs/Marlie let Imoo go

Toronto Marlies: Statement from Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.

“Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Marlies.

We made a mistake by not thoroughly following our organizational protocols when considering this candidate for the position of goaltending coach for the Toronto Marlies.”

Kristen Shilton: The Maple Leafs received backlash for hiring Imoo as their goaltending coach for the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

On Twitter, Imoo had previously liked and retweeted “transphobic hate speech, anti-vaccine sentiments and support for the Capitol Hill insurrection in January.”

Kings sign first-round pick Brandt Clarke

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2021 first-round pick, eighth overall Brandt Clarke to a three-year, entry-level deal. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.775 million.

$832,500 base salary

$92,500 signing bonus

$850,000 in potential “A” performance bonuses

$80,000 in the minors

The Red Wings re-sign Jakub Vrana

Elliotte Friedman: The Detroit Red Wings have signed Jakub Vrana to a three-year contract at a $5.25 million cap hit and avoided salary arbitration.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Vrana. The contract buys one year of unrestricted free agency.

2021-22: $4.75 million

2022-23: $5.25 million

2023-24: $5.75 million

Greg Wyshynski: “Vrana was asking for around $5.7M in arbitration. Like I reported earlier this offseason: Teams are frustrated that the arb comps are pre-pandemic economy contracts. This obviously avoids that process.”

Elliotte Friedman: Vrana had asked for $5.7 million in arbitration and Red Wings countered with $3.65 million.