NHL News: Top Remaining UFAs, Brayden Point’s Extension and Some Trades

Top remaining free agents

Frank Seravalli: 52 of the top 75 UFAs have been signed. The remaining best available.

6. Saad – LW

16. Cizikas – C

17. Perry – RW

19. Krejci – C

21. N. Ritchie – LW

32. Hakanpaa – RD

37. Tatar – LW

40. M. Johansson – LW

46. Brassard – LW

47. Chara – LD

48. Bozak – C/LW

49. Perreault – LW

52. E. Staal – C

55. Merrill – LD

57. Murray – LD

59. Virtanen – RW

60. Chiasson – RW

64. Raffl – LW

66. B. Ryan – RW

70. Vesey – LW

72. Gustafsson – LD

73. Dubnyk – G

Lightning extend Point

Pierre LeBrun: Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brayden Point to an eight-year contract extension

22-23: $9 million ($3.5 million salary, $5.5 million signing bonus)

23-24: $11.25 million ($5 million salary, $6.25 million signing bonus)

24-25: $12 million ($5 million salary, $7 million signing bonus)

25-26: $12 million ($5 million salary, $7 million signing bonus)

26-27: $9.75 million ($4 million salary, $5.75 million signing bonus)

27-28: $7.6 million ($3 million salary, $4.6 million signing bonus)

28-29 and 29-30: $7.2M ($3M salary, $4.2 million signing bonus)

Pierre LeBrun: Point gets $31.5 million in salary and $44.5 million in signing bonuses.

Senators trade Dadonov to the Golden Knights

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nick Holden and a 2022 3rd round pick.

Kraken trade Vanacek back to the Caps

The Seattle Kraken have traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek back to the Washington Capitals for a 2023 2nd round pick.

Oilers and Hurricanes make a deal

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have traded forward Warren Foegele to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ethan Bear.

Blackhawks send Zadorov to the Flames

L.A. Lariviere: The Chicago Blackhawks have traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 3rd round pick that originally belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs (David Rittich trade).

Sharks acquire Pederson

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks acquired the rights to Lane Pederson for a 2024 4th round pick.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Pederson: “We are excited to add a young, up-and-coming right shot center who has offensive upside and is difficult to play against.”

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Minnesota Wild traded the rights to defenseman Brennan Menell to the Maple Leafs for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick.

Chris Johnston: If Menell plays in 30 games for the Maple Leafs this season, the Wild get the pick.