NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly Reach An Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year contract extension worth $60 million, a $7.5 million salary cap hit.

Starting immediately Rielly has a no-movement clause for the entire deal. He’ll have a 10-team no-trade clause for the final two years.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown.

2022-23: $4 million salary with a $4 million signing bonus.

2023-24: $5 million salary with a $5 million signing bonus.

2024-25: $10 million salary.

2025-26: $8 million salary.

2026-27: $6 million

2027-28: $6 million

2028-29: $6 million

2029-30: $6 million

Cap Friendly: “The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2022-23 projected cap hit of $76M, with a roster of 15 54% of the $76M consists of 4 players (Tavares, Matthews, Marner, & Rielly)”

Thoughts from the Media

Darren Dreger: “Morgan Rielly obviously wanted to stay in Tor. But, the $$ works out longterm. If he goes to market he’s not certain of where he lands. He would only get 7 years between $8-9 million, or $56-63 million total). The 8th year gets him to $60 mil and gives the Leafs a break.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Leafs get a decent AAV on Rielly at $7.5M given where high-end D market has gone. But the 8th year is huge. To get $60M on open market at 7 years max that’s an $8.5M AAV. Still, given number of teams who called Leafs on him in off-season, Rielly left money on the table to stay.”

Nick Alberga: “Are the #LeafsForever prepared to pay five players a combined $47.9M?”

Luke Fox: “This is the second time Morgan Rielly has signed before deadline and taken a lower cap hit that he’d likely receive elsewhere to remain a Maple Leaf.”

Dave McCarthy: “Morgan Rielly. Eight years. $7.5M AAV. Pretty good value. A million-plus less than I expected.”

Jonas Siegel: “Morgan Rielly is currently the longest serving member of the Leafs. He’s now signed until 2030, longer than any member of the Leafs.”

Michael Traikos: “Didn’t think this were possible. 8 years with an AAV of $7.5-million. Still, there’s going to be another shoe to drop.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “that’s…. probably fine”

Charlie O’Connor: “Relative to the market that’s a fine deal, but I’m a noted Morgan Rielly skeptic so I’m kinda eh on it on the whole. (I think he’s fine but overrated because of the team he plays for and the forward talent he can piggyback off of)”

Here are his microstats from the 2020-21 season. Good look at some of his strengths and weaknesses. pic.twitter.com/G4E0VNj1P7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 29, 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed Morgan Rielly to eight-year contract with $7.5M per year. Fair contract in our eyes. But on another side, Rielly is not prototype of number one defenseman for Stanley Cup contender in our eyes. He has some weakness in defense. pic.twitter.com/HJeLFIBhSM — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 29, 2021